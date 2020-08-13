A forensic audit of Lafayette Utilities Systems fiber division suggests Terry Huval, former LUS and LUS Fiber director, intentionally and unnecessarily billed LUS, and subsequently its customers, for connections and services to prop up fiber operations possibly in violation of the Fair Competition Act, Public Service Commission rules and other state laws.
Lafayette Consolidated Government released on Thursday a 32-page report on the audit findings dated Aug. 12. Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPAs of Metairie was hired by City-Parish Attorney Gregory Logan in February to conduct a forensic investigation of LUS Fiber's internal billing of LUS and other LCG departments from November 2010 through October 2018.
Huval declined to comment on the audit report.
Download the forensic audit report here.
A March 2018 piece in the online publication, Bayou Brief, pointed out increases in the telecommunications budgets of LUS departments corresponded with revenue increases in the fiber division's budget. Huval, before unexpectedly retiring in July 2018, said an internal review revealed charges for fiber services at sewer lift stations that were never connected or used. He reported the problem to the PSC and Fiber reimbursed LUS for the charges.
As other irregularities surfaced in which LUS was billed for high-cost connections and service by LUS Fiber, former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux split LUS and LUS Fiber, appointing separate directors for each. Robideaux and the current LCG administration launched investigations, including the forensic audit.
The district attorney's office and Louisiana State Police also are conducting investigations.
Below are some of the audit findings.
LUS Fiber used a Power Outage Monitoring Service on 989 customer locations to alert the department when the service went down. Huval said the service could benefit the electric division, too, but 2,585 of the 3,574 customers, 27.7%, weren't hooked up to the service. The auditors state that, according to internal emails, Huval initially priced the service to LUS at $15 a month but quickly raised that to $25 per month after learning only 989 taps were covered.
In a final version of Huval's email on Nov. 15, 2010, the report states, he set the monthly charge from LUS Fiber to LUS electrical division at $20,145 based on the cost savings to customers from pinpointing the location of an outage quicker with POMS.
The savings, however, was based on a report by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority looking at how much customers would be willing to pay to avoid a 72-hour blackout like one that occurred in the northeast in 2003. The LEDA report was based on an unrealistic hour-long blackout of the entire LUS electrical system, while most outages are small, isolated events that are much shorter than an hour, the auditors stated.
In July 2011, when Huval suggested increasing the POMS costs billed to LUS to $704,693 based on a study of savings in Tennessee, an LCG accountant notified Huval that he had to use the full-cost accounting methodology to calculate the billing amount per PSC rules because it was a cost to an affiliated department.
In an email the next morning to an attorney for LUS on PSC issues, Huval reveals the LCG accountant's email "may throw water on our aspirations for this to become a significant LUS-Fiber revenue source." Huval, the auditors state, met with a LEDA economist that day and LEDA's report was changed to say the POMS cost savings was higher than previously estimated, justifying a higher charge to LUS of $84,450 per month.
In 2013, LUS implemented a Smart Meter program which identified electrical outages immediately on every meter, rendering the POMS unnecessary, the auditors report, but Huval ordered the POMS system to remain in place in case questions arose at an upcoming budget meeting.
From fiscal years 2011-2018, LUS paid LUS Fiber $7.3 million for POMS at a monthly rate of $84,450 through July 31, 2019.
Basing the POMS charge to LUS on anticipated customer savings instead of actual costs to provide the service, which was lower, was an improper charge to an affiliated department and a violation of LUS' own cost allocation manual and PSC rules, the auditors wrote.
The auditors, on page 12 of the report, allege Huval made false and intentionally misleading statements during the investigation that "may have violated one or more state laws."
In November 2010, with LUS Fiber facing cash-flow problems, the auditors reported Huval instructed managers in the water and wastewater divisions to identify places that could use LUS Fiber technology to increase revenue for the Fiber division. As a result, the wastewater division requested fiber connections for 35 lift stations even though they already used another outage monitoring system through LUS at no cost. It would cost more than $134,000 to reconfigure the lift stations to accept LUS Fiber, the audit states.
Huval has maintained he was not aware that the wastewater division of LUS was billed for fiber service even though it wasn't connected. The audit report suggests otherwise.
A March 2011 status report email said 13 lift stations had fiber but none was operational. Still, Huval ordered LUS billed for 22 lift stations. By February 2012, 30 lift stations were billed $1,949 a month for LUS Fiber internet service.
Huval ordered in May 2013 another 66 lift stations to be connected to LUS Fiber even though the older stations didn't have the connections to receive the service. It cost $217,883 to fit the stations and $470,586 for contractors to install the fittings.
The total cost to equip the lift stations, a cost passed down to LUS customers, was $834,969, plus the monthly LUS fiber internet costs, the auditor stated.
Driven by Huval's arbitrary decision to increase revenue to the fiber operations, the report states, the connections of the lift stations appear to be cross-subsidies from LUS to LUS Fiber, a violation of the Fair Competition Act.
Check back for additional findings in the forensic audit report.