Comedian and actress Amy Schumer shared a solemn post on Instagram on Thursday, remember the victims of the Lafayette theater shooting five years ago.

Under photos of the two women who lost their lives that day, Schumer wrote: "5 years ago today Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson we’re murdered while sitting in a movie theater in Lafayette Louisiana watching a movie I made. Strong kind smart women with huge futures ahead of them. Thinking of you today ladies and honoring you the best I can."

A gunman opened fire July 23, 2015 during a 7:10 p.m. showing of Schumer's film "Trainwreck" at Lafayette's Grand 16 Theatre.

Four Lafayette Police officers responded to the scene in less than a minute after receiving a 7:28 p.m. report of the shooting.

There were 25 people in the theater at the time and 300 people in the building, including Jillian Johnson, 33, and Mayci Breaux, 21, who were killed before the gunman, 59-year-old John Houser, took his own life. Nine people were injured.

In the days after the shooting, Schumer spoke about how the tragedy affected her.

“I’ve thought about these victims each day since the tragedy,” she said at a news conference in August 2015.

“I got about a million emails from friends telling me, ‘It could have been any movie,’ and I’m trying to believe that. But I’m not sure,” she said. “I think the idea of women’s equality making anyone upset is not anything I’ll ever understand.”

Schumer also said she expected backlash for speaking out about gun control after the shooting, but she didn’t care.

“I’ll handle it the way I’ve handled it the last 10 years,” she said. “I’ve had death threats and a lot of hate directed toward me. But I want to be proud of the way I’m living and what I stand for.”