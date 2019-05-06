A pedestrian was shot Saturday by someone in a passing vehicle in Abbeville.
Abbeville Police responding to a call of shots fired around 11:13 p.m. Saturday learned a woman had been shot and was being transported to Abbeville General Hospital, Lt. Jonathan Touchet, public information officer, said in a news release.
The initial investigation determined the victim and another woman who was carrying a child were walking down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the intersection of South Bailey Street. When vehicles passed the women, shots were heard and the woman was hit, Touchet wrote. She was treated and released from the hospital for a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. Jason Hebert at 893-2511 or the TIPS line at 892-6777.