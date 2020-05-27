What does a Cajun do when he wants to pay forward an act of kindness?
To be sure, it probably involves feeding people.
Take Dwayne Richard, a handyman who lives just north of Lafayette.
In 2017, Richard suffered a bone-crushing fall, he told the Detroit Free Press. He said his family was helped in many ways by friends, neighbors and kind strangers. He vowed that if he could get out of a wheelchair, he would repay his gratitude with acts of kindness to the world.
That's why when he read about two dams failing in Michigan, he knew he needed to help.
Over Memorial Day, Richard and his wife, Tabitha, drove north 19 hours to deliver supplies to families devastated by flooding. They brought clothing and cleaning supplies — along with all the ingredients for jambalaya and a big pot of gumbo.
"We packed everything in ice chests and we'll have about 15 gallons worth of gumbo when we're done," he told the newspaper. "Once we finish cooking, we'll clean up and see if they need us. Then we'll pack up and head home. We have more work to do for those families who lost their homes in the tornado."
Read the full story.