Over the past 10 years, more than $900,000 in unearned severance pay was given to some 470 retiring Lafayette Consolidated Government employees.

The practice appears to violate the Louisiana Constitution, which prohibits government agencies from donating "funds, credit, property or things of value." Louisiana Attorney General's Office opinions specifically address severance pay, saying it is a violation of the state constitution.

On average, nearly $90,000 a year was distributed in severance payments to public employees at LCG since 2009. That's in addition to the accrued sick days and unused vacation days LCG employees receive when they retire or lose their jobs with a change of administration.

"I come from the public sector," the public school system, City Council Chairman Pat Lewis said Tuesday. "We never did anything like that. The only time we got severance was if you earned it" in accrued sick and annual leave.

Lewis and Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin, both of whom served on the previous City-Parish Council, said they didn't know LCG was granting severance pay to departing employees, a practice that apparently dates back at least to 1983, according to Adam Marcantel, civil service director.

Nearly $1 million in taxpayer money could go a long way, the councilmen said.

"If it's for the parish, we could do a lot," Naquin said Tuesday.

It's unclear how much of the money came from the parish and how much came from the city.

"We could do a lot of drainage projects," Lewis said. "Roads could be resurfaced. Ditches can be cleaned out."

LCG attorneys are researching the matter. Lewis said it's unlikely LCG will be able to recoup the payouts.

"What happened in the past, that's just what happened," he said. "It was done in good faith."

As The Acadiana Advocate was first to report Jan. 28, former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux approved more than $33,000 in severance pay to four at-will employees not retained by Mayor-President Josh Guillory when he was sworn in Jan. 6. Despite the lack of a written policy granting severance pay to at-will employees, the practice appears to date back at least to the first city-parish president, Walter Comeaux.

City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said he agrees with The Acadiana Advocate's reporting that the Louisiana Constitution and Louisiana Attorney General's Office opinions appear to prohibit the payments and they will stop under Guillory's administration.

At-will employees have been paid 160 hours of severance. Civil service employees are paid for an extra 80 hours upon retirement. Civil service severance payments are not under the control of Guillory or the city and parish councils.

Marcantel said the five-person Civil Service Board would have to vote to change the rule granting severance pay to civil service employees. A board meeting will probably be scheduled over the next week.

According to LCG, annual severance payments based on calendar years, not LCG fiscal years which are from Nov. 1-Oct 31, include:

2020: $33,580

2019: $79,654

2018: $100,394

2017: $110,588

2016: $115,286

2015: $110,020

2014: $121,630

2013: $113,175

2012: $71,334

2011: $73,880

2010: (November-December) $11,398

Since severance pay equals two weeks of hourly pay for civil service employees and three weeks of hourly pay for unprotected workers, those in higher positions earning higher salaries received the largest payouts.

Former employees receiving some of the highest severance payouts, according to LCG, include:

Terry Huval, LUS director, $9,870 (80 hours)

Dee Stanley, CAO under Durel, $9,653 (160 hours)

Kevin Samples, chief information officer, $8,834 (160 hours)

Patricia Leyendecker, community development director, $8,044 (160 hours)