Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux wants the public library to cancel “Drag Queen Story Time,” an event that stirred instant controversy once local media reported on it Monday.
A blurb in the library’s September-October newsletter describes the event as “an afternoon of books, songs and activities led by drag queens” from a provisional chapter of the Delta Lambda Phi fraternity at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
The event is currently scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6. The recommended ages for participating children is ages three to six.
Robideaux said in a statement Tuesday that he wants to find out how the event was approved. Robideaux noted anyone can reserve spaces at public libraries without fear of discrimination, but that officials must ensure “internally approved programming is both appropriate and serves the needs of Lafayette Parish.”
The Library Board of Control oversees library administration, with board members appointed by Robideaux and City-Parish Council members.
“I will be discussing cancellation of the event or privately-owned location alternatives with my appointment and encourage the Council to do the same,” Robideaux said in the statement.
The Delta Lambda Phi social fraternity describes itself as "by and for a decidedly nontraditional group: gay, bisexual, and progressive men."
Members of the local fraternity came up with the idea of reading to children while in drag costumes earlier this summer, said member Brad Parfait, a sophomore at UL-Lafayette.
The story hour had already been scheduled, Parfait said, and the fraternity approached library officials about volunteering to do the reading.
Doing the event in drag is important to the fraternity members, Parfait said, because “it’s important for young kids to understand this is normal behavior, even if it may be different to some. It’s not something you should be bullied over.”
To his surprise, Parfait said, library officials responded with enthusiasm.
“There were perfectly fine with it. They actually wanted us to come do it,” Parfait said.
The library’s executive director, Teresa Elberson, did not immediately respond to an interview request Tuesday morning.
Not everyone is enthusiastic, with heated debate flaring up on social media and news website comment sections. Commenters immediately seized on Robideaux’s statement once he posted it on Facebook, with some agreeing the library shouldn’t be sponsoring the event. Others said Robideaux’s stance was disappointing.
A few commenters were overtly derisive toward the fraternity.
Parfait said the group was still deciding how to address the backlash, including whether to attend the City-Parish Council meeting on Tuesday night.
“We are not trying to indoctrinate or push our agendas on anyone,” Parfait said. “We are just trying to put a simple idea out there that we thought was fun and would help the community as a service.”