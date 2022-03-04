The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra on Friday launched an online fundraising initiative to support three of its musicians who are originally from Ukraine and whose families live in the regions targeted by the Russian invasion.
A post on the symphony's webisite reads: “Although our musicians are proud of their families for their strength and their courageous choice to defend their home, they are terrified for their safety.”
The donation page aims to assist the Ukrainian people through a direct contribution, according to the site. All proceeds received will be directly given to the Ukrainian National House, a nonprofit organization located on the border of Ukraine, and to the Lviv Volunteer Kitchen, an on-the-ground hub that helps to distribute meals and other humanitarian aid to those still in Ukraine.
The money raised will be used to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, toiletries, bedding, coats, baby formula, and diapers, along with meals, medical necessities, and other humanitarian aid to Ukrainians who remain in the country, as well as those refugees who have fled.
“We felt it imperative to actively participate in a relief effort that focuses on the human element of this crisis — human beings that happen to be extensions of our ASO family,” said Dana Baker, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s executive director. “We are ever so grateful to serve a community with a long history of generously caring for and about people equally, whether they are family or not — whether they live here or not. It's one of many reasons this place is so special.”
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said on Wednesday that 1 million people have now fled across the borders of Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country a week ago. The new total of refugees from Ukraine amounts to a little more than 2% of the country’s total population of 44 million. Hundreds of civilians died, according to the United Nations estimates.
The symphony’s conductor, Maestro Smolij, is familiar with the two organizations chosen for the fundraising initiative and said he has vetted them extensively. ASO said it would become the fundraising conduit between those who donate and the nonprofit organizations for a few reasons.
“First, the websites are written in Ukrainian, and we want to make it as easy as possible for our local community to give. Additionally, Lviv Volunteer Kitchen has no specific way for you to give directly,” ASO wrote on the donation page. “And lastly, we want to support trusted, on-the-ground organizations, in order to ensure that every penny raised goes directly to the people who need it the most, and we think Ukrainian National House and Lviv Volunteer Kitchen are best positioned to mobilize resources and expedite support to the Ukrainian people.”
The Acadiana Advocate spoke with one of three musicians whose family is currently in Ukraine. Marta Turianksa, a violinist, said she heard the sirens in the background when she called her mom the first night of the Russian invasion.
“You never sleep because of the time difference,” Turianska said. “I sometimes wake up in the middle of the night and check the updates because you never know when the attack is coming and where your relatives are.”
She said she respected her mom’s decision to stay in her home in the Western part of the country, but she was frightened. “Sometimes I try to call my mom, and she texts me back saying she can't respond because there is an air alert and they have to go to the shelter,” Turianska said.
“Although this is an ongoing crisis, due to the volatile and ever-developing current situation in Ukraine, your generosity is needed NOW,” the ASO website said. “Please join us in showing support for the people of Ukraine, AND ASO's Ukrainian musicians, whom we call family. Please donate today.”
Those who want to donate can visit the donation page at this link: https://acadianasymphony.org/ukrainian-relief/?fbclid=IwAR2uv0VBK8u-ykmCajI1QuJpUloN30mSJIlJvkai7MINDyD9CNSQp8CSOmk