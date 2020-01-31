Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has named interim directors for the newly created Drainage Department and the Traffic, Roads & Bridges Department.
Brian Smith will oversee the Drainage Department as interim director and Warren Abadie will serve as the interim director of Traffic, Roads & Bridges, according to a statement released by the mayor's office at 5:05 p.m. Friday. Appointed to the position in early January, Chad Nepveaux will continue to serve as interim director for the newly reorganized Public Works Department.
With 25 years of experience in LCG’s Department of Public Works, Smith has served in several capacities, most recently as the Drainage Superintendent, according to the prepared statement. Abadie is a certified professional engineer with 15 years of experience in Public Works; he most recently held the position of City-Parish Transportation Engineer. Nepveaux is also a tenured Public Works employee with 28 years of experience, having served in several divisions. He was serving as Street Superintendent prior to the interim director appointment.
“It was important to elevate the work of drainage maintenance and traffic, roads, and bridge maintenance to the department level to increase accountability and create efficiencies at the ground level," Guillory said in the prepared statement. "These interim directors all come from within the ranks of Public Works and are incredibly knowledgeable of the inner workings of their fields. I am confident that these new interim directors are the right leaders in the formative stages of their respective departments. ”
The newly organized departments were proposed by Guillory and unanimously approved by both Lafayette city and parish councils at the Jan. 21 joint meeting.