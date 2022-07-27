A local nonprofit and area boxing gym have partnered to equip Lafayette Parish children with the skills to exercise discipline and make smart decisions while building their self-confidence.
The boxing camp, “At My Very Best,” is the first partnership between the 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette and Papillion’s Boxing Club, led by retired professional boxer Jason Papillion.
Papillion and co-instructors are leading the group of about 30 boys and girls, ages 5 to 18, through four weeks of boxing fundamentals and conditioning, coupled with mentorship sessions led by members of 100 Black Men. The camp launched July 18 and takes place Mondays and Wednesdays.
Alton Trahan, 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette president, said the program aims to surround the children with positive role models and mentors.
Concepts explored in the ring, such as discipline, self-control and wellness, will be explored in talks outside the ring guided by members of 100 Black Men and partner organizations. Topics will include conflict resolution, the qualities of a good person, how to be a good student and financial literacy, he said.
“A great mentor is going to teach them some of those life skills — how to cope, how to deal with control, how to communicate with individuals,” Trahan said.
The boxing camp is fully funded through donations from 100 Black Men and Lafayette businessman Ravi Daggula, who helped sponsor the program. Registration fees and boxing gear, such as gloves and wraps, were covered in full, Trahan said.
The nonprofit president said with the school year quickly approaching he’s hopeful the children will take the lessons learned in the gym and carry them into the classroom.
“Hopefully it kind of bleeds over into education. It’s perfect that it’s happening right before school starts because it gets them motivated, energized, builds confidence and helps them understand they can overcome some things they may not have thought they could have,” Trahan said.
Boxing was life-changing for Papillion.
The 52-year-old said he walked into his first boxing gym at age 21 at the urging of his mother, who was concerned and frustrated watching her son fall into more and more trouble as he frequently got into fights. He “fell in love” immediately and turned the sport into an 18-year professional career, retiring in 2010.
“Boxing humbled me. It humbled me so much to where I can’t even explain. It made me the person that I am — a loving person, a loving father, a loving husband, a loving uncle to all the kids,” Papillion said.
After retirement, Papillion coached at an area gym, then began training athletes out of his home when his employer closed. He opened Papillion’s Boxing Club in a warehouse on Henderson Road about two months ago, and has made it a goal to use his gym to help area children.
The Lafayette Parish native and father said he’s tired of seeing kids being lost to criminal activity and violence, whether as the perpetrator or the victim, and he wants to show kids that doors to a positive future are open to them and they can build a legacy in the community, just like he did.
“Before my dad passed away, I told him that one day he would have his name on the building…I know he’s up in Heaven, he and my moms, and they’re smiling down over what I’m doing for the kids,” Papillion said.
The camp sessions will focus on teaching the children the fundamentals of boxing, including key punches like the jab, right cross and left hook, defense strategies like the counterpunch and the importance of conditioning through running laps and an agility course, he said.
With each lesson Papillion said he’ll be drilling the qualities that underpin boxing: discipline, knowing how to evaluate situations, learning how to make the correct decision, understanding consequences and the importance of having the right attitude. He hopes the kids will apply the same skills to their lives outside the gym too, he said.
“It teaches them how to go out there and represent themselves as a person. Learning how to do things in the boxing gym by the rules, the way it’s really supposed to be done and then you take it out there and you do the same thing. Should I do this? Or, what happens if I do this?,” Papillion said.
Tabitha Reed watched from the gym sidelines on the first day of camp as her nine-year-old twin daughters, Jordyn and Joeryian Trailer, took their first punches, jabbed hanging bags and navigated the agility course alongside the other children.
Boxing has been a longtime dream for Jordyn, and Reed said she hopes it can be a bonding activity for the sisters that will empower them. It also gives her peace of mind that in an unpredictable world, her girls could use their boxing skills to protect themselves if needed.
Reed said she was thrilled to see the mixed age and gender class and hopes more girls feel inspired to take up the sport.
“[By doing this they can] show other little girls that it’s not a man’s sport. Anybody can do it. Anybody of any sex can do whatever they want to do despite whatever the world says it is or isn’t,” Reed said.