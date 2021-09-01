Rod Melancon had no idea just how relevant his latest song, "August 29," would be when he released it ahead of the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Melancon, who is better known by his stage name Rod Gator, calls it a "very eerie thing" now that he's seen the devastation Hurricane Ida left behind in the same place on the same date. His song has received national attention in the week since its debut and has also been embraced by those who have been displaced by Ida.
"It's been strange," Melancon said in a phone interview. "A lot of people have been talking about how coincidental it is. Obviously, it's hurricane season, and I'm sure there's a perfect scientific explanation as to why hurricanes strike around this time, but it was still a very eerie thing. There's no denying that."
Melancon's lyrics are familiar to anyone who's lived along the Louisiana coast: "Hurricane forming down in the Gulf. 'Mandatory' but we never gonna leave. Poppa's drunk yelling at them storm clouds: 'Mother Nature got nothing on me.'"
The haunting song, which Melancon cowrote with Will Walden, also includes evocative references to scenes that played out in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina: last rites painted on a tin roof, a body face down in the water, gunshots echoing through the city, evil lurking beneath the Danziger Bridge.
The song is the centerpiece of Melancon's upcoming album, "For Louisiana," which releases Sept. 17.
"Rolling Stone" magazine included "August 29" in its country music picks this week, calling it "as much journalism as it is songwriting."
"I thought that was very, very cool," Melancon said. "It's the kind of thing I hope people take from it because I take it seriously. I research all that stuff."
Melancon grew up in the farming community of Wright between Gueydan and Kaplan in Vermilion Parish. He was just 16 when hurricanes Katrina and Rita battered Louisiana's eastern and western coasts and remembers going without electricity for about two months as his hometown rebuilt what the back-to-back hurricanes had destroyed.
Although Melancon said he certainly experienced the trauma of the catastrophic storms alongside his neighbors to the east and west, that's not what inspired his latest song.
The inspiration came, instead, a few years ago while performing in New Orleans. He drove by the Danziger Bridge with a friend and learned about what took place there six days after Katrina ravaged the area.
New Orleans Police officers shot and killed two Black civilians who were unarmed and had not committed any crime at the bridge, wounding four more Black civilians in the process. The New Orleans Police Department attempted to cover up the murders, but eventually the five former officers pleaded guilty to charges related to the shootings.
"It was just like a really eerie moment, and the story kind of got stuck in my head," Melancon said. "It's kind of like when you drive by an old house or something and someone tells you this incredibly scary story or a ghost story as you're staring at it, except it was this terrible social injustice, this incredibly racist murder that had taken place there on this bridge."
Melancon, who lives in Austin, Texas, said Louisiana has been on his mind for the past few days as Ida's impact becomes clearer.
Those he wrote "August 29" for have embraced the song that has even more significance now than it did the day it was released.
"More than anything, it's nice to see people from Louisiana taking to the song," Melancon said. "Because at the end of the day, that's who I wrote it for. That's who the song is for. So seeing their reactions goes a long way."