Heartbreaking details about a woman injured when a small plane hit her car before crashing in Lafayette have emerged for the first time in a lawsuit.
Kristie Britt, along with her husband, Robert Britt Jr.; her son, Elliot; and her father, Andy Truxillo, are suing the owners, pilot and insurers of a plane that crashed in December minutes after taking off from Lafayette Regional Airport on its way to Atlanta where LSU was playing in the Peach Bowl.
Less than a minute after taking off, the twin-engine turbo-prop plane lost altitude and rolled to the left, clipping trees and power lines on the south side of Verot School Road before crashing into a roadway and through a Post Office Parking lot on Feu Follet Road. The plane caught fire upon crashing and left an 800-foot debris field, according to the National Transportation Safety Board initial report.
Upon its descent, the plane hit a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe parked near the Post Office, causing it to flip several times, landing on its roof and catching fire.
Kristie Britt was in that vehicle.
According to the lawsuit, Kristie Britt drove to the Post Office to surprise her husband, a postal employee, with breakfast.
Robert Britt Jr. had no idea his wife was in the path of the plane that crashed outside the Post Office, shattering windows on the building. He ran outside immediately afterward as the plane burned in a field nearby, unaware his injured wife was nearby.
"As Robert Britt was videoing the crash site," the lawsuit states, "he suddenly noticed his wife, Danielle, screaming and crying in pain" from the burns she suffered when the plane hit her vehicle, which flipped and caught fire with her inside.
Danielle Britt suffered burns over 30% of her body. According to Facebook posts by her husband in mid-January, she underwent at least two surgeries at University Medical Center in New Orleans. She was released in February.
Danielle Britt and her family filed a lawsuit in May, seeking an undetermined amount of money for a list of injuries, including mental and physical pain, lost wages and emotional trauma.
Lawsuits also have been filed by:
- Steven Ensminger Jr., the son of LSU's offensive coordinator, whose wife, Carley McCord Ensminger, a sports broadcaster, died in the crash.
- The estate of deceased passenger Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59, who was an executive at Global Data Systems, a technology company that was part owner of the plane and a defendant in the lawsuits.
- Stephen Berzas, the only passenger on the plane to survive, and his family.