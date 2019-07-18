Lafayette Consolidated Government officials are awaiting word on whether the federal government will assist with the cost of storm debris collection in the wake of Hurricane Barry.
"The storm debris collection plan has not been finalized," Cydra Wingerter, chief communications officer for LCG, said in an email. "We have to hear if there will be federal reimbursements."
Meanwhile, residents of Lafayette and unincorporated parts of the parish served by LCG are asked to follow guidelines in preparation for the upcoming yard waste and storm debris collection.
- Separate yard waste such as tree branches from all other types of debris, including treated wood, construction debris and carpeting.
- Yard waste containers, if used, cannot be larger than a 35-gallon container and must weigh less than 50 pounds.
- Yard waste such as tree branches and leaves can be piled up or bagged, but keep all debris clear of obstructions such as power lines.
- Yard waste may not be collected on regular waste collection days.
- All storm debris on a street or in a neighborhood may not be collected at the same time because different equipment and staff are needed for different types of debris.
- Do not bring storm debris, including leaves, to the compost facility, which is at capacity and cannot accept additional yard waste at this time.