An appellate court on Tuesday reversed a contempt of court conviction against the executive director of Louisiana’s primary indigent capital defense organization.
A Lafayette Parish judge found Richard Bourke in contempt June 10 after the implosion of the defense team in a high-profile murder case. Bourke, who heads the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, fired the lead defense lawyer in the case, Stephen Singer, claiming that Singer had antagonized colleagues.
Within days of the May 14 firing, Singer notified the capital assistance center that the defendant, Ian Howard, had retained him as a private attorney. Singer demanded that anyone affiliated with his former employer seek his permission before contacting Howard.
On the advice of legal ethicists, Bourke halted work on the case while seeking clarification from Judge Jules Edwards as to who was representing Howard. Edwards accused Bourke of needlessly stalling the case, which stems from an October 2017 shooting that killed a Lafayette Police officer and wounded three others.
Bourke testified in his contempt hearing that he retained ethics counsel as soon as he received Singer’s retainer agreement with Howard. The ethicists advised that the retainer discharged the capital center, which had been assigned to the case by the Louisiana Public Defender Board.
“I followed what I understood the rules of ethical conduct required me to do,” Bourke said in the hearing.
The Third Circuit Court of Appeal sided with Bourke, finding that Bourke did not disobey a direct order and did not stall the case because he immediately filed an emergency motion to determine Howard’s representation. The appellate court’s ruling vacated Bourke’s suspended 30-day jail sentence, as well as two years of probation and a $300 fine.
Details of what led to Singer’s firing are still not clear, but his co-counsel, Elliott Brown, testified that he could not continue working with Singer without compromising Howard’s defense.
Edwards, however, ordered Brown to stay on the case, under Singer’s direction. Both remained the defense lawyers of record as of Tuesday.
A hearing on the defense’s motion for a venue change was continued pending Bourke’s appeal, and a new date has not been set.
Howard is being separately tried in the non-fatal shooting of three people and the killing of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook. Howard is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.
The attempted murder charges are currently set for trial on Nov. 9.