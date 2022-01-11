The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center and Friends of the Lafayette Animal Shelter are teaming up to raise funds to benefit the animals at the shelter in honor of Betty White.

The actress, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, has written that both her mother and father “were genuine animal nuts, and I am eternally grateful that they have passed much of that passion on to me.”

Fueled by that passion, White was devoted to animals throughout her life.

+22 A kitten treehouse? Here's how a Lafayette family got creative to foster homeless pets There are six tiny kittens in a Lafayette tree that aren't awaiting firefighter rescue. Instead, their shrill meows are asking for a different…

Animal advocates and organizations across the country have planned events in honor of what would have been White's 100th brithday on Jan. 17.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Locally, from Jan. 17-21, donations can be made to FLASH in White's honor to purchase items such as doghouses, microchips and blankets.

FLASH is a non-profit organization that helps improve the lives of the animals at LASCC as well as homeless and at-risk pets in the community, according to a statement from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

"Betty White was one of the biggest animal rights activists in the world, and it's an honor to raise funds on her 100th birthday! It's my hope that this will not only raise funds for the shelter but also showcase some of the animals that need a FUR-ever home," LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.

To donate, please visit www.flashlafayette.org and click on the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to FLASH, P.O. Box 51609, Lafayette, LA 70505.