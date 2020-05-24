The owners of the infamous LessPay Motel, a rundown building on University Avenue leading into Lafayette, were paid $100 for the building and property, according to records on file with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office.
Long an eyesore at an intersection that once thrived, city officials for years considered ways to obtain the property at the intersection with Cameron Street and turn it into something more appealing and economically viable.
Private developers, with assistance from another landowner, banks and government agencies, sealed a deal in mid-May to turn the LessPay Motel and adjacent properties into a 40-unit apartment complex for low-income residents, including artists. HRI, Historic Restoration Inc. of New Orleans, is behind the development.
Court records show Lafayette Bottle Art Lofts is the owner of the project with HRI Lafayette Bottle Art Lofts as the managing partner. The company, records show, paid $100 to M&L International for property at 120 University Ave., the LessPay Motel site; $100,000 to Demas LLC, for property at 1506 Cameron St. owned by Gregory Dugan and Stephanie Coray Dugan, which includes the former historic Coca-Cola Bottle Company plant; and $100 to Antoine Najib Nassour.
The developers plan to use federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits and federal low income housing tax credits to finance the project.
Additional funding includes:
- Up to $8 million in the form of a Multi-Family Housing Revenue Draw-Down Bond through the Louisiana Housing Corporation with Hancock Whitney Bank as a trustee
- A $5 million federal Community Development Block Grant Piggyback loan from the Louisiana Office of Community Development for gap financing
- A $1.535 million loan from the city of Lafayette
Under the Louisiana Housing Corporation agreement, at least 40% of the apartments have to be rented to low-income families or individuals earning 60% or less than the area median income. They include people with special needs and those involved in artistic or literary activities.
City Council Chairman Pat Lewis, who represents the area, said demolition is expected to begin on the LessPay Motel this week or next, weather permitting.
The corner property is part of a new Opportunity Zone, which is designed to encourage economic development in census tracts with low-income households.
University Avenue, one of the major entrances to the city from Interstate 10, was targeted by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux for revitalization and economic development through the University Avenue Corridor Study.