An apparent COVID-19 outbreak has led to the temporary closure of the Carencro Police Department's administrative offices.

The police department announced the closure Saturday in a Facebook post

In the post, the department said the administrative office will be closed from July 6 to July 9.

Anyone in need of conducting business at the police department, such buying a crash report or paying a fine, can visit the department's website at carencropd.com.

The law enforcement agency said to call 911 for emergencies. 

