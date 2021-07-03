An apparent COVID-19 outbreak has led to the temporary closure of the Carencro Police Department's administrative offices.
The police department announced the closure Saturday in a Facebook post.
In the post, the department said the administrative office will be closed from July 6 to July 9.
Anyone in need of conducting business at the police department, such buying a crash report or paying a fine, can visit the department's website at carencropd.com.
The law enforcement agency said to call 911 for emergencies.