A funeral service will be held today for the mother and son who lost their lives Saturday during a small plane crash in Lafayette.
Gretchen David Walker, 51, and her son Michael Walker Vincent, 15, were among the five people who died. A sixth person aboard the plane was critically injured, as was a bystander whose car caught fire as a result.
The service for Gretchen and Walker Vincent begins at 3 p.m. at Our Saviors Church. It will streamed live on the church's website and can be viewed below.
The Vincent family asked those attending the service to dress in purple and gold in honor of the family's love for LSU Tigers football.
Gretchen and Walker Vincent were on their way to a college playoff game in Atlanta to cheer LSU to victory over Oklahoma when the crash happened.
They died "doing what they loved the most, traveling to see the LSU Tigers play," their obituaries said.
In addition to the mother and son, Saturday's plane crash claimed the lives of the pilot, Ian E. Biggs, and passengers Robert Vaughn Crisp II and Carley McCord.
A funeral service for Crisp will be held Friday. Funeral services for McCord and for Biggs will be held Saturday.
Stephen "Wade" Berzas, the only one of the six aboard the plane to survive the crash, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Another person, Danielle Britt, is hospitalized at University Medical Center in New Orleans after suffering serious burns when her vehicle flipped and caught on fire as the plane crashed to the ground.
The Vincent family has asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Community Foundation of Acadiana's Gretchen and Walker Vincent Memorial Fund at 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, in Lafayette.
Martin & Castille's Southside location at 600 E. Farrel Road in Lafayette is handling their funeral arrangements.