Zoosiana's latest addition — a pair of lion cubs — each devour 1½ pounds of meat and 8 ounces of milk per day.
When they're not fueling their growing bodies, they keep cool by slurping on 10-pound blocks of ice or bloodsicles, which are frozen treats made from the juice of their meaty meals.
"They're about as close to perfection as you can get," said Matt Oldenburg, the zoo's general manager. "They're adorable."
The Broussard zoo welcomed the African lion cubs about two weeks ago. The cubs, a boy born in late May and a girl born in early June, were donated to Zoosiana by a facility in Florida.
The zoo is asking for the community's help in naming the cubs. Suggestions can be submitted by commenting on either the Instagram or Facebook post that announced the cubs' arrival. Once the suggestions are collected, the top three pairings will be selected and put up for a community vote.
In the meantime, zookeepers haven't come up with any nicknames, instead referring to the cubs as Boy and Girl or him and her.
"He is a little bit slower, kind of dopey. He stares into your eyes when you give him a bottle, lots of eye contact," said Fran Miller, the zoo's curator. "She's more mischievous and rambunctious. She sneak attacks him, way more than he does her."
The lion cubs exhibit similar traits as those in the wild — where females are responsible for hunting and providing for the males.
Each of the cubs weighs about 35 pounds and will grow to weigh between 300 and 500 pounds within about two years. The zookeepers will only be able to enter their habitat for about two months more before it becomes too dangerous.
Although the cubs have patterned coats now, the spots and stripes will fade as they grow. The male cub will grow a mane in about a year. Once fully grown, a lion's roar can be heard from about 3 miles away.
For now, however, the cubs are cute and clumsy. Like domestic cats, they spend up to 20 hours per day asleep. The other four hours are filled with sprinting, pouncing and stumbling.
"They're still awkward," Oldenburg said. "They don't have their balance down, their agility, yet."
The cubs are housed in the zoo's lion enclosure, which was recently vacated after the unexpected death of Louis the lion and the recent transfer of his brother, Theo, to an accredited facility in Florida.
Louis died of cancer earlier this summer, Oldenburg said. Unlike other big cats, lions are social creatures that prefer to be with other lions. Theo's transfer allowed him to be paired with an adult lioness.
"Lions are incredibly social," Oldenburg said. "It left a void for the brother, and so we knew that we had to get him to a place where he could be around other lions."
The new lion cubs are not related and could one day mate, although that would be a few years down the road if it happens.
"First and foremost, we want them to be happy here," Miller said. "We plan to have them here for the rest of their lives. We're not going to do a revolving door of cubs. We would be thrilled if they breed but, first and foremost, they're exhibit mates. They're friends, and they have each other."
The lion habitat is located near the entrance of Zoosiana, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Learn more at zoosiana.com.