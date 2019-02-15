There have been no measles cases reported in Louisiana this year, but an upswing in measles cases across the country has the Louisiana Department of Health urging doctors to be on the lookout for the disease.
From Jan. 1 to Feb, 7, the Centers for Disease Control has documented 101 individual cases in 10 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
“With Texas and Georgia in such close proximity, there is a possibility for measles to move across borders into Louisiana," Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health, said in a news release. "Healthcare professionals need to be on the alert for signs and symptoms of this highly contagious disease among their patients so that we can prevent similar outbreaks from occurring here.”
Julie Buller, supervisor of health services for the Lafayette Parish School System, said the schools also are on high alert for signs of the measles.
“We haven’t seen any cases in our area,” Buller said. “But we are in contact with the Office of Public Health on a weekly — almost a daily — basis because of the current situation.”
Buller regularly relays messages from the office to school nurses and teachers to minimize the risk of a measles outbreak.
“We’ve always had parents who choose not to immunize their children,” Buller said. “So we’ve always instructed teachers to refer students with a rash or anything else unusual to the school nurse. That’s who makes a judgement call on whether there needs to be a medical evaluation done offsite.”
Louisiana schools require immunization for students, and about 96 percent of kindergartners are vaccinated, according to the state health department. But a parent can request exemption due to “medical, religious or philosophical reasons.” In the event of an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease at a school, students who are not immunized can be prohibited from attending classes.
“We’re taking all the precautions on educating parents on the benefits of immunizing their children,” Buller said. “Whenever we get a dissent, we try to educate the parents on the disease, but it’s still their right on whether they want to immunize them or not.”
Measles is a highly contagious infection spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. It takes 11 to 12 days from the time of exposure for symptoms to appear.
Any suspected cases should be reported to the Office of Public Health Infectious Disease Epidemiology Hotline at 1-800-256-2748 to coordinate laboratory testing.