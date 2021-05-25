Community leaders don't just envision live music and theatrical performances at the Moncus Park amphitheater, which had a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday afternoon.
They also see it as a versatile space within the park that will change on a day-to-day basis. The amphitheater stage could be filled with bistro tables during a food truck roundup, yoga mats during a fitness class, a wide screen during a movie premiere or a wedding party during a private ceremony.
"The celebrations that we'll have out here are literally going to create so many new traditions, so many new family memories," said Elizabeth "EB" Brooks, executive director of Moncus Park. "And we cannot wait to celebrate all of that with you later this year."
The amphitheater and its surroundings will provide opportunities for performers and audiences to interact in different ways from traditional theaters.
Allison Brandon, who owns Wonderland Performing Arts, said she envisions using the park's water features in conjunction with the outdoor stage. Her inspiration comes from a traveling play she attended in New Orleans during which the audience moved about an outdoor space and the actors ended up on a boat as the sun set.
"Everything was beautiful," Brandon said. "I can think of things like that that we can do here. That is just such a cool and different experience, not the same old thing that you're expecting when you go to see theater."
The amphitheater, which will include a lawn with space for at least 3,000 people, will also serve as another outdoor concert venue for musicians and other performers.
"I did 275 dates a year doing amphitheaters all over the world," said Grammy award-winning zydeco musician Chubby Carrier during Tuesday's event. "Now, I'll get to do one right in my backyard."
Carrier provided entertainment during Tuesday's event, which was attended by the park's board members, investors, media outlets and arts organizations.
The amphitheater's construction will be paid for through a sponsorship by IberiaBank, which recently merged with First Horizon. The bank committed to the project in 2017, making it the park's first major corporate backer.
"There was an appropriate amount of pushback and wanting to make sure this thing was moving in the right direction," said Jerry Vascocu, who leads the bank's regional division. "And you look around at what's happened, and it blows your mind. I've been out here a number of times with my family, just sneaking through the gates — like everybody else in Lafayette — and have really just been taken back by how magical this place is."
Tuesday's event was the latest in a series of ceremonial groundbreakings for projects underway in the second phase of the park's construction. Other key elements under construction in this phase include a playground and promenade, an interactive water feature, a treehouse designed and built by Pete Nelson of Animal Planet's "Treehouse Masters," a veterans memorial, a jogging trail and a restroom facility.
The park is on track to open before Thanksgiving, although some elements may be still under construction at that time. The long-awaited opening of Moncus Park has been pushed back several times.
When Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory alluded to the park's setbacks during Tuesday's ceremony, he received confirmation that the park would, indeed, open later this year, even if some projects were still in progress.
Guillory said the park demonstrates how private investments in public spaces can benefit the community.
"If you want to see how things work in a great and vibrant public-private partnership, look around. This is the model," Guillory said.
Community leaders and private investors have repeatedly said that they envision Moncus Park not only as a resource for Acadiana residents, but also as a tool to keep Lafayette's young, talented workforce in the area and attract people looking to relocate.
"That's why we love really improving these quality of life resources that just make us stand out as a unique and incredible city in the southeastern United States," said Sam Oliver, executive director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts. "It's a thrill to see us investing and to see our business community investing in a project like this because I think it's going to just be such a gamechanger for this community."