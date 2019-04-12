The Diocese of Lafayette on Friday released limited information on priests against whom credible accusations have been made regarding sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult. This information includes: the year they were born; the year they were ordained; church assignments; and current status. They did not include any accusations or when or where the credible accusations occurred.
However, through previous reporting, research and other media reports, The Advocate has added details to many of the named clergy. We will continue to update this list as more details become available.
Joseph Alexander
- Age: Born 1933
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice; Our Lady of Wisdom, Lafayette; Holy Rosary Institute; Lafayette; St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette; St. Mary Priory, Union, Kentucky.
- Ordained: 1973
- Estimated time of abuse: 1963 in Kentucky
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 2002
- Details: Acknowledged in 2002 that, when a Benedictine Brother in Owensboro, Kentucky, he molested a boy.
Jules Arceneaux
- Age: Born in 1953
- Position: Priest
- Served: Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Church Point; St. Thomas More, Eunice; St. Joseph, Rayne; St. Francis Regis and St. Catherine, Arnaudville.
- Ordained: 1990
- Estimated time of abuse:
- Allegation received: 2004
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 2004
- Details: Acting on a tip, federal agents in July 2004 raided the rectory at St. Francis Regis in Arnaudville and found what appeared to be child porn on his computer. The charges were dropped because of uncertainty those pictured were children.
Susai Arul
- Age: Born in 1928. Died in 2002.
- Position: Priest
- Served: Sacred Heart of Jesus, Ville Platte; St. Catherine, Leonville; St. Jules, Prairie Laurent; St. Leo the Great, Lafayette.
- Ordained: 1957
- Estimated time of abuse: 1981
- Allegation received:
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1988
- Details: Lawsuit settled in 2015 alleged Arul molested altar boy while working at Sacred Heart Church in Ville Platte in 1981.
Stanley Begnaud
- Age: Born in 1921. Died in 1985.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan; St. Joseph, Rayne; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; St. Stephen, Berwick; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas; St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles; St. Edward, Richard and St. Thomas, Savoy; Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott; St. Leo IV, Roberts Cove; St. John Cathedral, Lafayette.
- Ordained: 1958
- Estimated time of abuse:
- Allegation received:
- Removed from ministry: Retired in 1982
- Details: Labeled in diocese documents as “known pedophile,” but no criminal charges or lawsuits have been found.
Michael Benedict
- Age: Born in 1915. Died in 1998.
- Position: Priest
- Served: Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles; St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; St. John Cathedral, Lafayette; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Oakdale; St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles; St. Peter, New Iberia; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mire; Most Holy Sacrament Convent, Lafayette.
- Ordained: 1943
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Retired in 1979
- Details: Unknown
David Broussard
- Age: Born in 1966
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Mary Magdalen in Abbeville; Our Lady of Mercy in Opelousas; St. Joseph, Iota and St. Michael, Egan; Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan; St. Joseph, Evangeline and St. Jules, Petit Mamou; St. Bernard in Breaux Bridge.
- Ordained: 1993
- Estimated time of abuse:
- Allegation received: July 2016
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 2016; Pleaded guilty in 2018; Incarcerated.
- Details: While he was at St. Bernard in Breaux Bridge, a technician working on his computer found child porn and alerted police. He pleaded guilty to possession of child porn in October 2018 and sentenced to five years in jail.
J. Richard Chachere
- Age: Born in 1940. Died in 2012.
- Position: Priest
- Served: Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; St. Anne, Youngsville.
- Ordained: 1965
- Estimated time of abuse:
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1978
- Details: Unknown
David Anderson Coupar
- Age: Born in 1952
- Position: Priest
- Served: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville; St. Leo the Great, Leonville; St. Anthony of Padua, Krotz Springs; Our Lady of Victory, Loureauville; Catholic High, New Iberia; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leroy.
- Ordained: 1980
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1994
- Details: Unknown
Herbert de Launay
- Age: Born 1948
- Position: Priest
- Served: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan; Our Lady Queen of All Saints, Ville Platte; Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Church Point; St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point; American Legion Hospital, Crowley; St. Ann, Mamou; St. Andrew, Plaisance; St. Peter, Carencro; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; St. Bernadette, Bayou Vista.
- Ordained: 1975
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 1999
- Details: Unknown
John deLeeuw
- Age: Born 1918 in The Netherlands. Died in 2015.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Martin de Tours, St. Martinville; St. Genevieve, Lafayette; St. Jules, Lafayette; Charity Hospital, Lafayette; St. Eugene, Grand Chenier; St. Leo the Great, Lafayette.
- Ordained: 1944
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Retired in 1986. Removed in 2011.
- Details: Joined Diocese of Lafayette in 1953.
Michael DesJardins
- Age: Born in 1950
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. John Cathedral, Lafayette; St. Landry, Opelousas; St. Mary, Port Barre; Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott; St. Martin de Porres, Scott; St. Bridget, Lawtell; St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice.
- Ordained: 1976
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1992
- Details: Unknown
John Anthony Engbers
- Age: Born in 1922. Died in 1989.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Peter, New Iberia; Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles; Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur; St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice; St. Helena, Louisa; St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan; St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leroy.
- Ordained: 1949
- Estimated time of abuse: 1952, early 1970s
- Allegation received: 1985
- Removed from ministry: Unknown
- Details: Accused in a lawsuit of molesting two young sisters in Lake Charles. Accused in separate lawsuit of abusing five sisters starting around 1957, continuing until they were adults. Accused in 1989 of sexually assaulting a girl under age 5 while priest at St. Peter the Apostle in Gueydan. Her lawsuit was settled with the diocese paying an undisclosed amount. Fled to his native Holland.
Ronald Lane Fontenot
- Age: Born in 1946. Died in 2014.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin.
- Ordained: 1975
- Estimated time of abuse: 1970s and 1980s
- Allegation received: 1987 lawsuit
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 1984. Resigned in 1984.
- Details: Accused in court documents of abusing 13 boys. In 1986 five boys in Spokane, Washington, accused him of abuse and reported it to parents and police. He pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree statutory rape of a 15-year-old boy and four misdemeanors of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Served one year in Spokane County Jail. The Advocate reported in a Feb. 8, 1986, story on the Gauthe lawsuit that Fontenot was accused of sharing victims with Gauthe. Also accused in lawsuit in 1983 of abusing boy while at Sacred Heart Church in Baldwin. In 1984, while at Fatima in Lafayette, he was accused of sexual molestation, leading to his suspension and psychological help. Lawsuit by Vermilion Parish parents in 1987 was settled for an undisclosed amount.
Gilbert John Gauthe
- Age: Born in 1945
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; St. John, Henry.
- Ordained: 1971
- Estimated time of abuse: 1970s and 1980s
- Allegation received: 1983
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 1983. Resigned in 1983.
- Details: Convicted in 1985 of sexually abusing 11 boys; admitted abusing 37 or more children; served less than 10 years in prison. In 1997 pleaded no contest to abusing 3-year-old Texas boy; received 7 years probation. Jailed in Texas 2008-10 for violating sex offender registration law.
Aldeo Fernand Gilbert
- Age: Born in 1917. Died in 2007.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Ville Platte; St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville.
- Ordained: 1943
- Estimated time of abuse: 1950s and 1960s
- Allegation received: 1992 in a lawsuit; victims say they came forward in 1964 or 1965
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1968.
- Details: Accused in a 1992 lawsuit of setting up vocation clubs for girls at Sacred Heart Church in Ville Platte from 1952-59 and at St. Theresa in Abbeville 1959-69 that were actually cults of women who preyed on young girls. Two lawsuits were dismissed because the statute of limitations had expired. One lawsuit was settled, according to KATC.
Michael Guidry
- Age: Born in 1943
- Position: Pastor
- Served: St. John Cathedral, Lafayette; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott; St, Martin de Porres, Scott; St. Joseph, Evangeline and St. Jules, Petit Mamou; St. John, Mermentau and St. Margaret, Estherwood; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point; St. Anthony of Padua, Krotz Springs; St. Joseph, Patterson; St. Jules, Franklin; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Franklin; St. Peter, Morrow; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; St. Leo the Great, Lafayette.
- Ordained: 1971
- Estimated time of abuse: 2015
- Allegation received: 2018
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 2018
- Details: Convicted in 2019. Accused of and confessed to molesting a 16-year-old altar boy after giving him alcohol; faces criminal charge in St. Landry Parish; victim’s family filed lawsuit in August 2018.
Lloyd Hebert
- Age: Born in 1928. Died in 2004.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles; St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan; St. Peter, New Iberia; St. Mary of the Lake, Big Lake; Our Lady Queen of Angels, Opelousas.
- Ordained: 1957
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: 1980s
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 1985
- Details: Described in 1988 deposition by Bishop Gerald Frey as a “child molester.” Suspended in 1980s after complaint received. Times of Acadiana reported in 1986 an attorney was set to depose Hebert after allegations by a young man. Before that could happen, the diocese stipulated to liability in open court.
Michael Herpin
- Age: Born in 1941
- Position: Pastor, monsignor, vicar
- Served: St. Raphael, Iowa; St. Landry, Opelousas; Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles; Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings; St. Paul, Elton; St. Joseph, Elton; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard; Our Lady of Mercy, Henderson; St. Joseph, Milton.
- Ordained: 1966
- Estimated time of abuse: Early 1970s
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 2002
- Details: Admitted to church officials in 2002 that he molested a minor 30 years prior. Was sent away for medical treatment in 2002. He was a monsignor and the diocese central region vicar at the time.
Marshall Larriviere
- Age: Born in 1937. Died in 2014.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; Studies for Deaf Chaplaincy; Chaplain in U.S. Armed Services.
- Ordained: 1963
- Estimated time of abuse: 1968-69
- Allegation received: 2003
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 1994
- Details: Accused in lawsuit of raping two young girls while at St. Mary Magdalene in Abbeville. Case settled in 2008.
Robert Limoges
- Age: Born in 1930
- Position: Pastor
- Served: Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville; St. Anthony’s, Eunice.
- Ordained: 1979
- Estimated time of abuse: 1980 to 1982
- Allegation received: 1983. Early 1990s
- Removed from ministry: Took leave in 1984. Removed in 1984.
- Details: Reported to diocese and police 1983 for sexually fondling a minor in Eunice. No charges because of plan of treatment. Accused in 1990s of sexual abuse of boys in Loreauville from 1980-82, but lawsuits dismissed because of statute of limitations expired.
Keith Anthony Potier
- Age: Born in 1947. Died in 2009.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville; Our Lady of Holy Rosary, Kaplan; Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville.
- Ordained: 1973
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1981
- Details: Unknown
David Primeaux
- Age: Born in 1950. Died in 2012 (suicide).
- Position: Priest
- Served: Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Immaculata Seminary, Lafayette; Chancery, Lafayette; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard; Our Lady of Wisdom, Lafayette; St. Joseph, Milton.
- Ordained: 1975
- Estimated time of abuse: 1970s-1980s
- Allegation received: A psychological report around 1985 revealed Primeaux admitted sexual contact boys. A 1991 lawsuit by a single victim was settled in 2000. Allegations became well known after his suicide in 2012.
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 1985. Resigned in 1985.
- Details: A psychological report around 1985 revealed Primeaux admitted sexual contact with five students at St. Joseph Benedictine Seminary where he was an instructor. He allegedly admitted to abusing boys while at Our Lady of Fatima in Lafayette around 1976. He also allegedly confessed to repeatedly abusing seven altar boys while serving at St. Joseph Church in Milton. A 1991 lawsuit by a single victim was settled in 2000 by the diocese for an undisclosed amount. He married, and by 2012 was a computer science professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. The allegations became well known after his suicide in 2012.
Valerie Pullman
- Age: Born in 1940. Died in 2017.
- Position: Priest
- Served: Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur; St. Joseph, Elton; Our Lady Queen of Peace, Lafayette; Our Lady of the Assumption, Carencro; St. Martin de Porres, Scott; Lake Charles Diocese.
- Ordained: 1965
- Estimated time of abuse: 1970s
- Allegation received: 2003
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 1987. Resigned in 1987.
- Details: Pullman is accused of repeatedly abusing an altar boy over several years starting in 1972; civil lawsuit settled in 2007 or 2008.
Harry Quick
- Age: Born in 1929. Died in 1994.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Henry, Lake Charles; Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings; St. Joseph, Evangeline; St. Thomas More, Eunice; St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Duson; Charity Hospital, Lafayette.
- Ordained: 1962
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: 1988, Bishop Gerard Frey called Quick a child molester in deposition; allegations arose in 1977 while he was at St. Thomas More Church in Eunice.
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 1983. Resigned in 1983.
- Details: At least one lawsuit settled, according to KATC. Allegedly admitted molestation to Bishop Gerald Frey. Allegations arose in 1977 while he was at St. Thomas More Church in Eunice and he underwent counseling in Indiana, according to Frey’s deposition. Back in Louisiana at another Diocese of Lafayette church parish in 1980, he was accused by another boy of abuse.
Richard Rieboldt
- Age: Born in 1945
- Position: Head of diocesan marriage tribunal
- Served: St. John Cathedral, Lafayette; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; St. Bernard, Breaux Bridge; St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley; St. Jules, Lafayette; St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point.
- Ordained: 1975
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1985. Removed in 1989.
- Details: Unknown
Robie Robichaux
- Age: Born in 1950
- Position: Head of diocesan marriage tribunal
- Served: St. Peter, New Iberia; St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville; St. Genevieve, Lafayette; St. Peter, New Iberia; St. Joseph, Iota; St. Jules, Petit Mamou; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard; St. Edmond, Lafayette; St. Patrick, Lafayette; St. Mary Mother of the Church, Lafayette; St. Leo the Great, Lafayette.
- Ordained: 1976
- Estimated time of abuse: 1970s and 1980s
- Allegation received: One victim made allegations in 1994 and 2004; second victim came forward in 2018. Bishop Douglas Deshotel says he first learned of the previous allegations in September 2018
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 2018
- Details: The first victim was 16 or 17 years old at the time of the alleged abuse, and it’s unclear why her repeated allegations did not result in disciplinary actions. Robichaux is accused of “inappropriate sexual contact” with a second victim.
Jody Simoneaux
- Age: Born in 1955
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. John the Evangelist, Jeanerette; St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice; St. Anne, Youngsville; St. Genevieve, Lafayette.
- Ordained: 1982
- Estimated time of abuse: 1980s
- Allegation received: 2018
- Removed from ministry: Removed in 2018
- Details: Accused of “improper behavior with minors” while serving at St. Anthony and St. Anne and St. Edmund High School in Eunice more than 30 years ago.
Gerard Smit
- Age: Born in 1924
- Position: Priest and parochial vicar in Diocese of Lafayette (First affiliated with Diocese of Lafayette beginning in 1958 and Diocese of Lake Charles in 1980)
- Served: St. Joseph, Iota; St. Anne, Youngsville; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bosco (Mire); Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Chataignier; Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; St. John Berchmans, Cankton; Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur; St. Raphael, Iowa.
- Ordained: 1950 Diocese of Nijmejen, Holland
- Estimated time of abuse: 1965-70 Diocese of Lafayette; 1950s and 1960s Diocese of Lake Charles.
- Allegation received: 1982, 1986, 1996, 2002 (same victim in 1982 and 1996)
- Removed from ministry: Retired in 1986. Removed in 2002.
- Details: Complaint filed with Louisiana State Police 2015. In 1982 victim told Lafayette deputies about sexual abuse 1965-70 in Youngsville but was told it was beyond the statute of limitations. Smit received “treatment” after bishop received complaint in 1986 regarding sexual abuse of girls at Our Lady Queen of Heaven. Sentenced to a life of prayer and penance in 2013 and is residing in Pennsylvania.
- *Also on Diocese of Lake Charles list
Jean Toussaint
- Age: Born in 1910. Died in 1977.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Julien Chapel, Chataignier; St. Joseph, Ville Platte and Little Flower in Pins Clairs; St. Mary, Port Barre; Holy Trinity, Washington.
- Ordained: 1934
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Unknown
- Details: Unknown
Adrian Walter Van Hal
- Age: Born in 1912. Died in 1970.
- Position: Priest
- Served: St. Genevieve, Lafayette; Lake Arthur; Evangeline; Cameron (Creole?); St. John the Evangelist, Melville; Chaplain, U.S. Army; St. John the Evangelist, Jeanerette; Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas.
- Ordained: 1937
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Unknown
- Details: Unknown
Cornelius Van Merrianboer
- Age: Born in 1898. Died in 1960.
- Position: Priest
- Served: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Creole; St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau.
- Ordained: 1924
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1933
- Details: Unknown
Rosaire Veilleux
- Age: Born in 1930. Died in 1986.
- Position: Unknown
- Served: St. Anne, Youngsville; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point; St. Peter, Carencro; St. Genevieve, Lafayette; St. John Vianney, Bell City.
- Ordained: 1958
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1973
- Details: Unknown
Charles Zaunbrecher
- Age: Born in 1931. Died in 1996.
- Position: Monsignor, priest and vicar
- Served: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan; St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; St. Jules, Lafayette; St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley; St. Edward, Richard; St. Leo IV, Roberts Cove; St. Joseph, Iota; St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point; St. Joseph, Milton; Little Flower, Mobile, Alabama.
- Ordained: 1957
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Retired in 1995
- Details: Zaunbrecher was monsignor and vicar of West Lafayette Deanery and a priest at St. Joseph in Milton when arrested in May 1986 and charged with obscenity for exposing himself to two police officers.
Deacons credibly accused
Lester Breaux
- Age: Born in 1920. Died in 1996.
- Position: Unknown
- Served: St. Peter, Carencro
- Ordained: 1977
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1984
- Details: Unknown
Willis Broussard
- Age: Born in 1927
- Position: Unknown
- Served: St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau
- Ordained: 1977
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Resigned in 1990
- Details: Unknown
Leonard J. Freyou
- Age: Born in 1926. Died in 2006.
- Position: Unknown
- Served: St. Nicholas, Lydia
- Ordained: 1977
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Unknown
- Details: Unknown
Louis Hanemann
- Age: Born in 1948
- Position: Unknown
- Served: St. Genevieve, Lafayette; Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina
- Ordained: 1983
- Estimated time of abuse: Unknown
- Allegation received: Unknown
- Removed from ministry: Left in 1986. Removed in 2002.
- Details: Unknown