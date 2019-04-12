Gilbert John Gauthe

Age: Born in 1945

Position: Priest

Served: St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; St. John, Henry.

Ordained: 1971

Estimated time of abuse: 1970s and 1980s

Allegation received: 1983

Removed from ministry: Removed in 1983. Resigned in 1983.

Details: Convicted in 1985 of sexually abusing 11 boys; admitted abusing 37 or more children; served less than 10 years in prison. In 1997 pleaded no contest to abusing 3-year-old Texas boy; received 7 years probation. Jailed in Texas 2008-10 for violating sex offender registration law.