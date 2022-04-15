Banning a movie, removing librarians from decisions about book banning, revisiting a decision to build a new Northeast regional library and revising bylaws regarding the number of votes needed to make decisions are up for action Monday by the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control.
A documentary about the life of a gay Hollywood sex worker could be banned from the Lafayette Parish public library system Monday with a vote of the board which also is expected to again consider revising the composition of the committee that reviews requests to ban books and DVDs.
The library board also is expected Monday to reconsider a decision to not lease space for a new Northeast Regional Library, but only to build a new library, and to revise its bylaws regarding quorums and voting.
Vermilion Parish resident Kathy Lafleur is asking the board to remove a DVD of the documentary, "Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood," a 2017 movie about the life of Scotty Bowers who, from the 1940s to the 1980s, was a sex worker and unpaid pimp to some of Hollywood's stars.
Lafleur described parts of the movie as "trash." When a committee comprised of two librarians and a library board member, James Thomas, in March declined to ban the DVD, Lafleur appealed to the full board, which is hearing the appeal Monday.
The March committee meeting was the last of that composition. The library board has revised the makeup of the committee to include only one librarian and two board members after three attempts to ban two books and a DVD under former committee structure failed committee approval.
Board President Robert Judge had wanted to remove all librarians from the committee, but the board voted in February instead to go with one librarian and two board members. Judge may be resurrecting his quest to remove librarian input into decisions regarding the censorship of library materials.
Meanwhile, a failed attempt in February by board Vice President Landon Boudreaux regarding construction of a Northeast regional library also is being resurrected.
Boudreaux, who is chairman of a committee of board members, residents and library employees that's exploring options for the new library, asked the board in February to disregard the exploratory committee's 8-3 decision to pursue only the construction of a new library. Boudreaux wanted the library board to also consider leasing and remodeling existing space for the new library.
The full board voted Boudreaux down, but the option to lease space is on the agenda for Monday's meeting.
Boudreaux in March removed a North Lafayette resident, Lynette Mejia, from the exploratory committee after she wrote an opinion column for The Current, an online news organization, that criticized Judge, Boudreaux and library board member Stephanie Armbruster for pushing the conservative agenda, even changing rules to obtain their goals.
Three measures that would change the number of votes required for the board to make decisions are on the agenda Monday, described on the agenda as corrections to the board's bylaws.
The proposed changes, as described on the agenda, are unclear, appearing to redefine what constitutes a quorum needed for board action.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office, interpreting the Louisiana Open Meetings Law, in 2021 defined a quorum as "a simple majority of the total membership of a public body." In the case of the eight-person library board, five are needed to convene a meeting and take action.
Here's where things get muddy. The agenda includes a proposal to amend the bylaws to say "a majority of the votes of a quorum of the Board" is needed to take action. It further describes "a quorum for the transaction of any business" as "a majority of the members of the Board present in person."
That may be contrary to the Louisiana Open Meetings Law that defines a quorum as a majority of the total members of the board.
Article 3 section 5 of the bylaws currently state: "No procedural rule shall supersede the requirements of the Louisiana Open Meetings Law or require less than the vote of a majority of the authorized membership of the Board for the passage of an act of the Board."
The board may consider changing that section to read: “No procedural rule shall supersede the requirements of the Louisiana Open Meetings Law or require less than the vote of a majority of the Board members present in which a quorum exists as per Article 3."
The meeting is at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the main library, 301 W. Congress St., in downtown Lafayette.