A petition seeking the ouster of a Catholic priest from his Erath church will be delivered to the office of Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel on Thursday, according to a prepared statement from some of the priest’s detractors.

The statement represents a coalition that says it includes some Catholics from Louisiana, including from the priest’s church, Our Lady of Lourdes; members of Faithful America, an online community of activist Christians; and the Lafayette chapter of Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays — PFLAG — against the Rev. Andre Metrejean.

“We are calling for compassion and respect,” said the Rev. Nathan Empsall, an Episcopal priest and campaigns director for Faithful America, which was originally created by the National Council of Churches. He said his organization, with a national network, joined the fight and collected most of the 12,000 signatures that will be given to Deshotel; an initial petition from Ashlie Langlinais, 33, a former Our Lady of Lourdes parishioner, collected 428.

Metrejean's supporters launched their own petition, which was signed by more than 5,000 people. Petitions were followed by robust comments.

Empsall said the dispute began in late June when the Facebook page of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church included criticism of the New Orleans Saints for the organization’s public support of Gay Pride Month. Empsall said Langlinais, who now lives near Austin, Texas, complained to the diocese but drew little fruitful response, leading her to launch a petition on Change.Org.

A diocesan spokesman said Deshotel had issued a statement about the dispute, pointing to the Catechism of the Catholic Church. He also wrote:

"The number of men and women who have deep seated homosexual tendencies is not negligible. They do not choose their homosexual condition; for most of them it is a trial. They must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided. These persons are called to fulfill God’s will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite to the sacrifice of the Lord’s Cross the difficulties they may encounter from their condition.”

The post identified as Metrejean's said, “Come on NOLA Saints. We want to support you. But this kind of stunt hurts society and souls. Don't bow down to these pressure groups. Kids have rights. Children deserve to have a dad and a mom. Plz dont support immorality. Cancel the PC Culture."

The post was later taken down. Metrejean later added an online, spoken statement, but his detractors wanted an apology, which they did not receive.

“The goal of this petition is to get the Diocese of Lafayette to take action against the egregious statements made by Father Metrejean of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church,” whom Langlinais identified as the writer of the critical remarks, Langlinais wrote in her petition.

Langlinais, also suggested that the priest had made racist remarks to a parishioner about COVID-19; the parishioner was not named.

The coalition said representatives, including Langlinais, would present the petitions to Deshotel at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A diocesan spokesman said no one had contacted the diocese to set up a meeting.

“Our message to Bishop Deshotel is that the Church should be a place of inclusivity,” said Langlinais in an issued statement before the petition delivery. “The words and actions of our priests, including on social media, should always reflect Christ’s message of love, dignity, and compassion for all — without discrimination on the basis of race, sexual orientation, or identity.”