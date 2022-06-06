Within a blink of an eye, a normal day can turn tragic.
Heather Broussard and her family can attest, as it has been nearly two years since 17-month-old Mazie died after falling into the deep end of the family’s pool on Oct. 20, 2020.
“It just happened so fast,” Broussard said.
After feeding Mazie breakfast around 9 a.m., Broussard took her daughter to the living room to play so that she could go back into the kitchen — which opened up to the living room — and put away dishes. After noticing a dirty pot in the sink, Broussard elected to quickly wash it before she and Mazie would leave to go run an errand.
However, in the midst of doing so, Broussard realized she no longer heard Mazie, who according to Broussard was very vocal when playing despite the fact she wasn’t yet talking. Mazie wasn’t walking either, although she had taken her first step the week before.
Broussard ran to check the downstairs bedrooms, in case she had crawled looking for her. Then she checked the staircase where her two sons — who had left earlier that morning for school with their father, Adam — had left the gate open. After running up a few stairs, something stopped Broussard and shifted her attention to the patio area.
That’s where Broussard found her daughter, who had gotten outside via the doggy door, face down in the water.
Broussard grabbed Mazie, her cell phone to call 911 and had the presence of mind to open the garage so the first responders would come to the back since the doors were locked. The 911 operator walked Broussard through CPR until the first responders arrived and transported Mazie to the hospital.
The next day, Oct. 21, 2020, Mazie died.
“The grief in itself and the trauma with what happened — it doesn’t get easier,” Broussard said. “It’s a little softer. We have undergone counseling as a family unit as well as individual counseling because the grief has been different for all of us.”
After years of decline, Louisiana has seen an increase in the number of child drownings, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. In 2020, Louisiana had the highest drowning rate for children 1-14 years of age in the United States. Drowning is the third leading cause of death for children 14 and younger in Louisiana and is the leading cause of accidental death in children 1-4 years of age.
“Concerned or disappointed may be a better word,” said Tina Stefanski, Louisiana Department of Health Medical Director for Region 4 when asked if she was surprised by the increase in children drownings. “Since 2017, we had been seeing a decline. But honestly, any small number is still too many.”
Hoping to prevent others from experiencing such grief, Broussard and her family has been vocal about warning others of the potential dangers of children drowning through their non-profit Mazie’s Mission.
“We wanted to give purpose to our pain by helping educate the community,” Broussard said. “The area doesn’t offer a lot of resources.”
Acadiana is the only health region in Louisiana without a certified infant swimming instructor, according to Broussard. However, Broussard hopes Mazie’s Mission will remedy that by year’s end.
“Older children are able to understand techniques, but younger children — infants and toddlers — don’t know what to do,” Broussard said.
Stefanski said it is important that all children and adults learn to swim and that most children who drowned in Louisiana from 2017-19 did not know how to swim. Sixty percent of the drownings occurred in a pool, hot tub or spa.
Sylvia Turner, whose mother had a near-drowning experience, has been teaching swimming lessons in Lafayette for 50 years.
“Hearing all of these stats about drownings alone should make you want to go learn how to swim,” said Turner, who began teaching swimming lessons in 1972. “Not just children need to learn, but adults as well.”
Turner believes “embarrassment” of not knowing plays a role in many people — especially adults — not learning how to swim.
“So many people are embarrassed by not knowing how to swim or they had a bad experience as a child that has stayed with them and now, they don’t want to learn,” Turner said. “But we have so much water around us from lakes, rivers, bayous, coulees and retention ponds. We have to learn to swim. We just have to.”
In addition to swimming lessons and children wearing U.S. Coast Guard approved floatation devices such as life jackets, Stefanski recommends putting barriers around pools, spas, and hot tubs.
“Drowning is quick and often silent,” Stefanski said. “Children are fast, and it requires adults to be aware. It can happen to anyone.”