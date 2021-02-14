A family of six lost their home Sunday morning to a fire, according to a news release from the Lafayette Fire Department.
A father and his four children were inside of the mobile home in the 2800 block of West Pinhook Road when they were alerted by a neighbor to smoke coming from their home at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
They were able to escape without injuries and called 911.
When first responders arrived on scene, they located a fire in the attic area of the home. Lafayette firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
The mobile home sustained substantial damage to the attic and a bedroom and is not currently livable. The home's occupants are staying with a family member.
Fire officials determined that an electrical malfunction in the attic caused the fire.