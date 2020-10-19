Joined by her friends, Ja'kyrie Clark's girlfriend approached his mother at Moore Park Monday evening where the 19-year-old had been killed by gunfire four days prior.
The young woman handed Clark's mother a custom-made teddy bear and a dozen white roses. Inside of the bear, a sound box said three words in Clark's voice: "I love you."
It was one of many moments Monday evening where Cassandra Douresseaux found herself overwhelmed by grief and gratitude. A few hundred people, dressed in blue and white, had gathered at Moore Park an hour earlier to pay tribute to her son's life.
"My baby left me at a young age," Douresseaux said through tears. "I miss my child."
Friends and family spoke and sang, lighting candles beside framed photos of Clark before releasing blue and white balloons into the sky as the sun set.
"This was actually an illustration of what we've been trying to portray, what we've been trying to tell," said a family spokesperson after the event. "This is who Ja'kyrie was. He was that person that made everybody laugh, and by everyone coming out today — it's just a testament of exactly who Ja'kyrie was, who he is. And that is what we would like y'all to continue."
Clark was one of two people who lost their lives in an overnight shooting last week at the soccer park in north Lafayette. Nathaniel Sharply, 18, also of Lafayette, died from injuries at a local hospital. An 18-year-old Opelousas man was also injured in the shooting and was in stable condition at a local hospital as of Thursday while a 20-year-old Lafayette woman was injured and later released from a hospital.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the northern side of Moore Park in a parking lot accessible by West Pont des Mouton Road. Police are still trying to determine how many shots were fired and whether there was more than one shooter. No arrests have been made in the case.
Ja'kyrie's father, James, said a few words to the crowd gathered for his son Monday evening. He said that he, like his son, was shot at the age of 19.
"It's sad because at 19 I was shot in the face; that's why I talk like this," James Clark said. "It's sad because 20-something years later, my child gets shot and died at 19, you know?"
Treles Hubbard, James Clark's sister, said she awoke to a call at 3:25 a.m. Thursday. It was her brother calling to say that her nephew had been shot.
Hubbard remembered her nephew fondly Monday evening, saying his biggest hobby was eating. His go-to restaurants were Waffle House and Raising Cane's. Ja'kyrie Clark also loved to play basketball.
"He always smiled," Hubbard said. "You'd hardly ever see him with a frown."
Hubbard said her nephew was on "a rocky road" for a while but graduated from Acadiana High School earlier this year and was attending South Louisiana Community College, where he was studying to become a welder.
Bystander video footage shows a large crowd and a DJ booth in a park pavilion beside concession stands about an hour before the shooting. In a video posted about two hours later, the man described hearing many gunshots and said he told officers he thought he heard both a handgun and an automatic weapon.
The video shows first responders performing CPR on a man lying on the ground as a number of people stand in small groups nearby, giving information to officers, crying and holding one another. Minutes later, an ambulance is shown taking the victim to the hospital.
Detectives and a K9 officer conducted a sweep of the parking lot and surrounding area searching for new evidence, marking off several bullet casings with small traffic cones in the parking. There were at least a dozen cones marking evidence areas Thursday morning.
Some detectives dredged a nearby creek with magnets in search of disposed weapons after learning some party attendees fled toward the interior of the park after the shooting, while others walked the wooded perimeter of adjacent soccer fields.
The parking lot where the shooting happened was littered with empty daiquiri go cups, shattered glass liquor bottles, discarded face masks and shoes left behind as bystanders fled the area. One parking space was stained with blood and strewn with empty gauze rolls, medical gloves and packaging from emergency gunshot wound adhesive bandages.
As of Monday, there are no suspects and the public is urged to contact police with any videos of the party that may be on social media or other evidence. Witnesses can submit photos and videos to lafayettepd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/moorepark and are asked to include their name, date of birth and phone number on the secure page.
Lafayette Police are currently responsible for patrolling all of Lafayette's parks, according to Sgt. Wayne Griffin, spokesperson for the department. Mayor-President Josh Guillory's 2021 budget cut about $325,000 in personnel salaries for the Park Police chief, along with all five officers. It was part of a larger cut that eliminated 37 positions in parks and recreation and aimed to close for rec centers. The Police Association of Lafayette criticized the cuts to park security, as well as others in Guillory's budget, in a July statement. The Park Police chief, Oscar Benoit, retired in August.
This story will be updated. Advocate staff writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.