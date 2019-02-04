The adoption agency gave us a document that included everything the orphanage knew about her. She liked watermelon. She hated being hot.
“At six months old, she knew her own name. Her food intake was fairly large and she was always laughing. She was a very happy little darling.” There are 10 photos of her foster mother holding the little girl, bundled in seven layers and looking like a tiny Asian Michelin man.
On the last page, one line described her finding place.
More than 16 years have passed since we adopted Piper, now 17, from her native China. She and I are planning her first trip back to China later this year.
When we get there, we will make our pilgrimage back to that place. It’s the only detail we know that connects her unknown before and her well-documented after.
On both of my previous trips to China, I went there, looking around the whole time I was walking down the street, just in case I saw someone who looked like her. Maybe her birth parents lived nearby? Maybe they lived far away but still came back occasionally?
The social workers estimate she was 6 days old when the policeman found and took her to the orphanage. From there, she went into foster care. What transpired in the first six days of her life and why her birth parents or birth mother decided not to keep her has been one of our greatest mysteries. Through the years, we’ve reached a certain level of peace living in the mystery.
Last year, Piper, my husband and I tested our DNA with Ancestry.com. While my husband and I have thousands of genetic “cousins,” according to the site, Piper had only nine. A year later, she was up to 11. After hearing that more Asians and adopted children use the 23andMe DNA test, Piper decided she wanted to try it in December.
When her results came in, we were excited to see that she has nearly a thousand new genetic “cousins.” The closest relatives, however, were distant — until last week. Last week, someone messaged us. He is Piper’s third cousin — which may not sound like the closest of relatives to Louisianians who come from large families with double-digit numbers of siblings and cousins to the extreme. But for Piper, a third cousin was significant. He came to the U.S. and completed graduate school and is working in Philadelphia. He was as eager to talk via Skype as we were.
Like us, he has no idea how the two of them are related, but he did seem to have an understanding for how much Piper would appreciate information that could help connect any dots of her heritage. In fact, he came prepared. He sent Piper a copy of a gift from his father — a calligraphy list of ancestral names, copied from a great-grandparent’s gravestone going back to the Ming Dynasty.
When I mentioned that I thought I could see a slight resemblance between the two distant cousins, they both politely explained that I probably thought that because I wasn’t, well … Asian.
After the call, Piper and I had a long and wonderful talk.
Anyone who has parented a 17-year-old will recognize or remember the joy the rare “long and wonderful” talks bring. She said she wasn’t sure what she was expecting in meeting a biological relative — that even though her cousin is an incredibly nice and intelligent young man, she didn’t feel an instant connection or immediately recognize a long-lost relative like she was expecting.
“This gives me insight into the off-chance that if I ever meet my biological parents, that experience might not be like what I’m expecting either,” she told me.
Whether or not that conversation connected familial dots, understanding that the big events of life seldom go down the way we expect is a big takeaway. In the meantime, we will continue to appreciate the beauty life offers, accept clues as they come and live in the mystery each day brings.