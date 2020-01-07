In its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, the Lafayette Parish Council elected officers, approved a new city-parish attorney and appointed members to a new parish planning and zoning commission.
The agenda for the Parish Council’s first joint meeting with the new City Council, which immediately followed the Parish Council, was similarly procedural: council members established rules for the joint meetings and reappointed Veronica Williams to serve as clerk of council.
A City Council meeting followed the joint meeting, marking the first time since 1996 that separate councils representing the city and the parish conducted business. Voters in December 2018 approved splitting up the consolidated City-Parish Council, and elections last year installed two new legislative bodies, with five members apiece.
The City-Parish administration remains consolidated, with a new Mayor-President, Josh Guillory, taking the oath of office this week along with council members.
Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin of the 2nd district, the only member on the Parish Council who also served on the previous consolidated council, was elected to serve as the council chairman. Councilman John Guilbeau of the 4th district, who was elected to the council after serving on the City-Parish Planning and Zoning Commission, was elected vice chairman.
The other three Parish Councilmen are Bryan Tabor, Josh Carlson and Abraham Rubin of the 1st, 3rd and 5th districts, respectively.
The consolidated Planning-Zoning Commission was also broken up in the 2018 election, meaning there will be two new commissions — one for the city and another for the parish. The Parish Council on Tuesday approved five members for the new parish commission — Charlie Buckles, Walter Arceneaux, Wesley Hebert, Bonnie Anderson and John Broussard. City Council was also scheduled to make planning-zoning appointments.
The planning and zoning commissions make formal recommendations on commercial and residential development applications to their respective councils. The recommendations are advisory, and final decisions are with elected council members.
The councils, which will typically meet back to back on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, won’t begin voting on ordinances until the next meetings, on Jan. 21.
The councils at that time are scheduled to jointly consider Guillory’s first major legislative priority: creation of two new departments, one focused exclusively on drainage and another on traffic, roads and bridges, with top-level directors overseeing both. Those functions are presently folded within the public works department. The councils jointly voted to introduce the ordinance on Tuesday.
Guillory said Tuesday he plans to pay for the new director positions by eliminating four positions — two environmental inspectors and two vehicle mechanics — that are currently vacant. Additionally, he said, the associate public works director is expected to retire this year, and the administration can save an additional $67,538 annually by not filling it.
The salaries of the new drainage and traffic, roads and bridges directors are budgeted at $108,000, and $120,000, respectively, Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups said. The new salary expenses are on top of the existing public works director, whose salary is set at $125,000. All three positions will be filled on an interim basis while searches for full-time directors proceed, Guillory said.
Also on Jan. 21, the Parish Council will consider three budgetary measures , including an appropriation of $650,000 from a property tax fund to the parish jail for a new sewage grinder. The capital expense was budgeted in previous years, but three years have passed without appropriation, causing the budget item to lapse.
That bit of business comes amid Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber’s legal action to force the parish to cough up more for the jail’s operations. Garber filed suit in October, claiming the parish had come up short by nearly $13 million in its obligations to pay for facility maintenance, inmate health care and other mandates under state law.
In taking turns making brief ceremonial remarks, the new Parish Council members pledged to be accessible and to work cooperatively with one another.
Rubin, for example, urged citizens to get in touch with any member for any reason.
“You talk to one of us, you’re talking to all of us,” Rubin said.