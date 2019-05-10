On Jan. 17, 1987, 9-year-old John O'Leary lit a piece of cardboard near a five-gallon can of gas in his family’s garage. The resulting explosion threw his body across the garage and changed his life forever.
He somehow managed to escape the garage. His brother wrapped him in a rug and threw him to the ground to extinguish the flames. His sister ran back into the burning house to get glasses of water to pour over his body. Meanwhile, another sister kept him calm with words of encouragement and love.
After a terrifying and painful ambulance ride, he arrived at the hospital. His parents followed soon after.
O'Leary sustained burns to 100 percent of his body. He thought he was going to die, and so did the doctors.
All of his fingers on both hands had to be amputated. He underwent more than 14 surgeries to piece his body back together.
O'Leary says he made a choice in those terrifying moments in the hospital. He distinctly recalls asking his mom, “Am I going to die?” Her profound response surprised him. Susan O’Leary asked her son: “Do you want to die? It’s your choice.”
Today, O'Leary is a 40-year-old father of four. He is married to his college sweetheart. He plays soccer. He loves to canoe. He owns his own business. He is a bestselling author of "On Fire," and he travels the globe sharing his inspirational message.
O'Leary will be at Le Pavillion in Lafayette on Wednesday, where he will speak about his faith and the choices he made to live an inspired life. It's a fundraiser for the Lourdes Foundation; doors will open at 6 p.m. and O'Leary will speak at 7.
O'Leary's visit is part of the Lourdes Foundation’s Spiritual Speaker Series, which launched in 2013 as a way to connect the community with the foundation’s mission to provide health outreach to those most in need.
Tickets can be purchased at lourdesmc.com.