Richard "Doc" Williams, a businessman who was integral in bringing together outdoor enthusiasts in Acadiana, has died. He was 86.
Although he was a dentist by trade, Williams is best known as the avid outdoor enthusiast behind Pack and Paddle.
Williams opened the family business with his wife, Joan, in 1974.
In addition to offering outdoor equipment for self-propelled outdoor activities, the Williamses served as an invaluable resource for people interested in experiencing the unique landscape of south Louisiana.
They led outdoor tours, marked bike routes and supported tourism in Acadiana through the creation of the Cajun Man Triathlon, Randonnee Ecrevisse, Atchafalaya Adventure Race and Cycle Zydeco, according to Williams' obituary.
The Williamses were involved in preserving natural areas, such as designating 135 miles of the Buffalo River in northern Arkansas as the first national river managed by the National Park Service.
They also started French Louisiana Bike Tours in 1984, published a guidebook called "Canoeing in Louisiana" in 1985 and worked with the state tourism department to create a website devoted to bicycling in Louisiana in 2003.
Pack and Paddle is currently owned and operated by Williams' son and daughter-in-law, John and Becky, according to the company's website.
"It's with a heavy heart that we want to let the P&P family know that my dad "Doc" Williams passed away last night at his home here in Lafayette," said a Thursday post on the Pack and Paddle Facebook page.
"My mom and dad were innovators way ahead of their time. My mom would dream it up and my dad would figure out how to get it done. Like Becky and I, they were in business to change our world. I know many in Lafayette who would agree with me in saying that they succeeded."
Martin and Castille's downtown location is handling funeral arrangements.
A Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Saint Mary Catholic Church. The Rev. F. Hampton Davis III of our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church will officiate the memorial services.
Visitation will be held at Martin and Castille Funeral Home from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Suite 200.