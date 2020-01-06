First responders regularly witness traumatic events in ways most people don't experience even once in a lifetime.

Although they're trained for the job, sometimes what they experience stays with them long after the incident. The Dec. 28 plane crash in Lafayette that claimed five lives and critically injured two more is a prime example of such an event.

"This was a terrible tragedy," said Dee Dee Sewell, critical support intervention coordinator for Acadian Ambulance. "And it would not be unusual for the first responders, especially those who were directly involved in patient rescue, recovery and transport, or who remained on the scene for an extended length of time, to experience troublesome emotional reactions."

Dozens of people were involved in the rescue and recovery efforts that took place the morning of Dec. 28 near the intersection of Verot School and Feu Follet roads in Lafayette.

About 34 calls were made to 911 concerning the plane crash and resulting fire, according to Lafayette 911. The first call came in at 9:21 a.m.

Bystanders were helping the two survivors escape from the fiery crash by the time the first agency, the Lafayette Fire Department, arrived on the scene at 9:26 a.m.

"It's part of a first responder's job to do this," said Craig Stansbury, who leads Lafayette 911. "But a civilian who steps in and does these things they're not trained to do or paid to do, that's going above and beyond."

The crash claimed the lives of five of the six people aboard the plane, including Gretchen Vincent, Michael Walker Vincent, Carley McCord, Ian Biggs and Robert Vaughn Crisp II.

One passenger, Stephen Wade Berzas, survived the crash but remains hospitalized in critical condition after suffering burns over 75% of his body.

Another person, Danielle Britt, was critically injured after suffering burns over 30% of her body when her car caught fire during the plane crash.

Medics, firefighters, police officers and 911 operators in Lafayette all have access to free counseling through employee assistance programs through their employers. The services are available around-the-clock, even for concerns not related directly to the job.

First responders are reminded of these resources after major incidents like the plane crash or the 2015 theater shooting.

"They know, when they accept the job, that they'll most likely have to deal with something this like," Stansbury said. "But when you have to go through it, that's a different story. And that's why we have counseling available."

Because the services are confidential, agencies do not know how many, if any, first responders sought services in the days after the plane crash.

In addition to one-on-one counseling, first responders debrief after responding to emergencies. These conversations with colleagues and supervisors about what happened, how they responded and the outcome of an event are often therapeutic.

"Nobody can go home until they've been debriefed the day of an event," said Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit. "It's an unofficial counseling session in a calm environment with a team of their peers. They ask 'What have you seen? How do you cope? Do you need something?' They critique what they did right, what they did wrong. That helps to calm them down."

Most of the time, that's enough. But sometimes, those traumatic experiences linger with first responders.

"It is only later, after they are back at the station or at home in the wee hours of the night, trying to sleep, that they begin to think and replay the horrors of the scene, over and over and over," Sewell said. "They think, 'Oh my God. What did I just see?' They feel the little child in their arms, they see the mangled bodies and they hear the people cry.

"And sometimes, alone in a quiet place, they weep too because it's just so, so sad."