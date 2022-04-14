The best location for a new performing arts center to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette is at the corner of Cajundome Boulevard and Congress Street, a feasibility study has concluded.
Construction of a new center will cost $100-150 million and the new venue should be operated by a private, third-party management company, the feasibility study continued. The Heymann Center is operated by city employees with oversight from the City Council and administration.
Findings of the feasibility study commissioned by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority were released Thursday evening in a 150-page report. It was conducted by Conventions, Sports & Leisure International, "one of the country’s premier public assembly facility advisory firms," according to a LEDA news release.
LEDA was selected by Mayor-President Josh Guillory to oversee the comprehensive study of building a new state of the art performing arts center to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center on College Drive in the Oil Center.
The Heymann Center, owned by the city of Lafayette, was built in 1960 and has received minimal renovations and upgrades, according to the LEDA press release, costing it shows and revenue. The cost to renovate the theater and convention space would be as much as building a new center, the release states.
The growth and expansion of Ochsner Lafayette General has surrounded the Heymann Center. The medical center's leaders have long expressed interest in taking over the property where the performing arts center stands because it's landlocked and isn't able to expand.
Guillory has said the city won't sell the center unless another is built to replace it.
A committee of community stakeholders was gathered in 2021 by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, now a lobbyist for Ochsner, to consider replacing the Heymann Center and free the property for Ochsner to buy.
Property at the corner of Cajundome Boulevard and Congress Street, across from Cajun Field and catercorner to the Cajundome, scored the highest on 18 criteria, including feedback from local stakeholders and national event promoters, used to evaluate seven potential locations for the new performing arts center.
A proposed downtown location in the parking lot of First Horizon (former Iberia Bank) on Congress Street and the Northgate Mall were the next two highest scoring sites.
Other sites considered were Acadian Hills near Interstate 10 and Interstate 49, the former Our Lady of Lourdes hospital on St. Mary Boulevard at St. Landry Street and the former Trappey's Cannery property on the Vermilion River near Evangeline Thruway and Pinhook Road.
CSL recommends building a center with a 2,250-seat main theater/performance space and a 25,000-30,000 square-foot ballroom/convention space.
The firm noted that comparable performing arts centers across the country are financed with a combination of public and private money. For Lafayette, the study suggest the most viable option would be incremental sales tax revenue through creation of a TIF district and state capital outlay funds.
The city in November requested help from the state to replace the arts center. A city sales tax has been tossed about as a potential funding source. City Council approval would be needed to place it on the ballot for citizen approval.
LEDA is handing the report over to the city and state to consider the next steps.