The Lafayette man who has publicly acknowledged to participating in the Jan. 6 riot inside the U.S. Capitol is pleading not guilty to four related federal charges.
Vaughn Gordon entered the plea in Washington D.C. federal district court on Thursday. A status conference is scheduled for April 26.
The combined maximum prison sentence for Gordon's charges is three years. The charges are:
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building
- Disorderly conduct within a restricted building
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building
- Parading demonstrating or picketing in capitol building
Gordon told a crowd protesting outside the Louisiana State Capitol on Jan. 9 that he had entered U.S. Capitol building building three days earlier with a rioters aiming to disrupt certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.
“You’re looking at what by mandate is a felony because I entered the Capitol during the riot,” Gordon told the crowd. “I say ‘riot’ because that’s what it was,” Gordon said.
Facebook posts, a story in The Advocate and a witness were used by the FBI to identify Vaughn as one of the participants in the Jan. 6 riot.
An FBI agent, Andrew Berger, cited Gordon’s comment at the Louisiana protest as well as Gordon’s social media posts from inside the U.S. Capitol in a statement of facts.
Berger wrote that on Jan. 6 photographs posted on a Facebook page for a Vaughn Gordon appear to have been taken inside the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Berger was unable to access the photos, he wrote, but someone captured them and provided them to law enforcement.
The selfie photos show Gordon outside the Capitol wearing goggles and inside the Capitol with the goggles around his neck. He was wearing a backward cap bearing USA with the caption, "Live inside the Congress building. It was worth the tear gas," the affidavit states.
Gordon was initially booked on Jan. 14 and released on personal recognizance.
