A Lafayette jury on Friday found Tyler Benoit of Kaplan guilty of manslaughter in connection with the August 2017 shooting death of "Good Samaritan" Christon Chaisson in downtown Lafayette.
He faces up to 40 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction.
The jury also found Benoit, 24, guilty of obstruction of justice. He admitted he threw his 9 mm Taurus pistol, the suspected murder weapon, into a canal in Vermilion Parish following the shooting.
Benoit was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly pulled a gun from the waist of his pants and fired a single shot at Chaisson, who intervened on behalf of a woman whose boyfriend, a friend of Benoit's, had knocked her to the ground, causing her to black out.
The incident took place in the parking lot of the Rosa Parks Transportation Center on the corner of Jefferson Street at Cypress Street after Benoit and a group of about 15-20 people from Kaplan left Grant Street Dance Hall where they celebrated a birthday. Benoit had been drinking heavily and was kicked out of the club for getting involved in a fight prior to the shooting.
Jurors listened Friday morning for about two hours to closing statements from prosecutor Alisa Gothreaux and defense attorney Thomas Alonzo before retiring at noon to deliberate. The trial began Monday with jury selection.