Irish Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar Conor McGregor will donate $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana months after a fight with Lafayette native Dustin Poirier, according to a Facebook post.
The money will be used to support the Boys and Girls Clubs’ upcoming summer camps and recreation activities across their 6 club sites, the organization announced on Monday.
The donation comes after a January fight with Poirier in which McGregor promised to make a donation to Poirier’s charity The Good Fight Foundation, which actively supports the Boys and Girls Clubs, if he if won the fight.
Poirier did win the fight, knocking out McGregor midway through the second round of their UFC fight on January 23 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Yet, he never received the donation and took to Twitter to start a public feud with McGregor.
That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021
See you soon.
July 10th Paid In Full!
However, McGregor made the donation directly to the Lafayette clubs instead of donating to Poirier's foundation.
The donation itself is, "a real game changer" according to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.
"Thank you, Conor, for helping to ensure that our kids have what they need to grow and thrive this summer!" the post reads.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.