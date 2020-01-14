The “Muse of Painting” first visited Winston Churchill in a dark hour, he wrote, after he left the British Admiralty in May 1915. Barely 40 and out of political favor because of World War I military setbacks against the Turks – Churchill himself had proposed an unsuccessful second front in the war -- he was involuntarily idled, an ambitious man with little to do.
He explained as much in a 1932 essay, “Painting as a Pastime”:
“I had long hours of utterly unwonted leisure in which to contemplate the frightful unfolding of the war,” he wrote. In his frustration, he saw a simple children’s paint-box, and launched the first, bold strokes of a four-decade campaign with the palette and canvas.
Churchill’s art will be the focus of an exhibition, “The Art of Sir Winston Churchill,” which opens to the public Friday and closes March 21 at the Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd. The exhibition will be open Thursday night to patrons only at a gala honoring Paul Hillard, whose contributions helped the museum open in 2004.
The collection of eight paintings, three bronze pieces and a lithograph is on loan from America’s National Churchill Museum in Fulton, Missouri and from private collections. LouAnne Greenwald, museum director, said benefactor and supporter Paul Hillard, a World War II veteran, was invited to choose his favorite artist and selected Churchill, more widely known as a global statesman and man of letters than as an artist.
“Winston Churchill was a highly accomplished amateur artist,” said Timothy Riley, director and chief curator at the National Churchill Museum. The best of Churchill’s work, he said, “can be shown in major galleries.”
The exhibition that opens Friday, he said, is “exclusive to Lafayette. These pieces have never been together before.”
As a painter, Churchill seldom sought public attention although he sometimes displayed his work under other names. He preferred oils and painted in the fashion of many impressionists, Riley said. Among Churchill’s favorite settings were seascapes and landscapes.
The paintings are only a small portion of the 10,000 pieces in the National Churchill Museum, which covers the “entire breadth of Churchill’s career.”
Greenwald said more than 200 people were expected to attend the Thursday evening gala at the museum, “A Night to Honor Paul Hilliard,” where a statue of Hilliard, created at StudioEIS in New York, will be unveiled. Proceeds of the dinner will fund the museum’s myriad lifelong learning programs.
She said she expects the Thursday event and the exhibition will draw people from around the country.
The museum will host a free, half-day symposium, “Churchill in Conflict and Culture,” from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the LITE Center, 537 Cajundome Blvd.
“I expect we will have a huge turnout for the symposium,” Greenwald said. “There are a lot of Churchill enthusiasts here.”
The exhibition is organized by America’s National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, presented in Hilliard’s honor with support from the UL Lafayette Foundation, Badger Oil and The Hilliard Art Museum-University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Media sponsor is The Advocate. Tickets cost $500 per person and are available at ANightForPaulHillard.eventbrite.com.