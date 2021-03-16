Lafayette’s city and parish governments are about to get massive windfalls of federal stimulus money, and the possibilities for what to do with it are almost limitless.
Just how massive are the American Rescue Plan Act allocations? Lafayette Parish’s $47.4 million slice is almost four times its general fund budget for this year. It is almost double the combined estimated amount for all public works construction projects scheduled for bidding through the end of the year.
The City of Lafayette is getting a bit less, even though it is a much larger government entity, in terms of operating budget. Yet its $36.1 million share is more than enough to knock out one year of planned capital projects, based on the annual average of its five-year capital improvement plan. The city's portion will more than double its general fund balance.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration, which will oversee both the city and parish stimulus pots, says it will hammer out plans with the two councils during upcoming budget discussions.
“It is way too early to say in detail how the funds will be allocated. We first have to look at the law and whatever guidelines are issued to get a good understanding of exactly how we can spend it,” city-parish spokesman Jamie Angelle said in an email.
The money comes from a $350 billion portion of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that will go directly to state and local governments. The money is generally intended to make up for lost revenue and other financial hits stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. But the restrictions are broadly worded, and, practically speaking, almost all local government expenses — aside from pension payments, which are forbidden — will qualify, said Christie Maloyed, a UL political science professor.
“Even if there were restrictions, it’s not clear who would be policing that. Someone would need to have standing and sue to say we think this money has been misappropriated, and that’s just extremely unlikely to happen,” Maloyed said.
In addition to looser constraints, this round of stimulus will go directly to the city-parish, unlike assistance for local governments passed through last year’s CARES Act. The previous local funding was mostly filtered through state governments, which set parameters and decided how much local jurisdictions would get.
“From a local politics perspective, it’s going to be very interesting to see the innovation that can happen when local governments have money to use outside of the constraints of state strings attached,” Maloyed said.
Meanwhile, early data suggests the pandemic’s toll on Lafayette’s finances may not be as bad as feared. Year-over-year sales tax collections in both the city and parish increased in the first four months of the 2021 fiscal year, which began in November, meaning local sales are now outperforming those in the months just prior to the pandemic.
Still, Lafayette Parish stands to lose an estimated $36.1 million over six years in sales and property taxes, along with other lost revenues, resulting from COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
Parish Councilman Joshua Carlson said he hopes to see the parish’s stimulus cut spread among backlogged infrastructure projects and the reserves of dedicated property tax funds, such as those for the library and juvenile detention.
“No matter what we do, I just want to make sure we spend money on one-time projects, or it’s not a recurring expense for operations or staff,” Carlson said.
Yet there is no way to shore up the parish’s general fund — which is separate from the dedicated property tax funds for specific purposes — without also spending on recurring expenses. That is because parish property tax rates do not bring enough to cover mandated expenses, especially for the jail and courthouse.
The Lafayette Parish Correctional Center receives funding from its own property tax, but the tax always falls short of covering the needs of a jail that is nearly 40 years old. To make up the difference, the parish subsidizes the jail with the Courthouse Complex Fund, depriving the also-decrepit courthouse. Nearly half the jail’s $9 million budget in 2021 came from the courthouse subsidy.
Shortages at the courthouse are band-aided from the parish’s general fund, which squeezes other parish services and leaves virtually no fund balance year after year.
“Until they address that, and address it properly, they are just going to keep kicking that can down the road,” said the parish’s assessor, Conrad Comeaux.
But it is not clear how a one-time infusion can fix the structural flaws in parish finances, which, in addition to inadequate millages, derive from municipal annexations eating into an ever-shrinking tax base. A new jail would probably ease the habitual overreliance on courthouse funding, at least somewhat, but that would still leave parish reserves near zero, Comeaux said.
“You could blow $47 million real quick on a new jail, and then you would be out of money,” Comeaux said.
Carlson said contractors have informally told him that a new jail in a parish like Lafayette would probably cost more than $50 million. Using stimulus money for infrastructure upgrades could potentially free up money for other projects in the future, he said. As for reserves, Carlson said he wants to ensure they do not quickly drop again if stimulus money is used to build them up.
“We are spending millions of dollars a year more than we are bringing in, plain and simple. That’s what I don’t want to do. I don’t want to put it in an area that in three years we are going to be back where we started today,” Carlson said.