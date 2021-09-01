GOLDEN MEADOW — Desperate for food and water, hundreds of residents in south Lafourche Parish lined up for supplies distributed by the National Guard on Wednesday and issued urgent calls for help as the scale of Hurricane Ida’s destruction throughout the region continued to come into focus.
Further south, in the energy hub of Port Fourchon, Ida’s power was on full display, with camps left in ruins, vessels pushed ashore and facilities servicing the offshore oil and gas industry ripped apart. Large industrial tanks blocked the road in one area and shipping containers were tossed around like children’s blocks.
Fourchon had been emptied of all but essential personnel before the storm, but back in Golden Meadow and beyond, the needs were severe. There was no electricity, gas or water, and many people were left homeless by Ida’s winds or flooding that swamped some areas of the parish, which straddles Bayou Lafourche for most of the sluggish stream’s 106-mile journey from the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico.
National Guardsmen began distributing MREs, water and tarps at around 2 p.m. Tuesday and continued Wednesday at a church in Golden Meadow. More than 400 cars lined up on Tuesday before the line was cleared around 9 p.m., said National Guardsmen Sgt. Cory Reis.
Residents began lining up again at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, ahead of the 7 a.m. start. A couple hours later, around 100 cars were in line, and the number kept growing.
Some of those waiting for help groused that bigger communities that saw far less damage are getting more attention.
“They’re all talking about New Orleans and St. Tammany. The eye passed right to the west of us. It was gruesome. It never let up on us,” said Maurice Delatte, 39, a carpenter and father of four who rode out the storm at his parents’ house. His trailer in Galliano was destroyed.
He waited in line in his truck with his 66-year-old father. His mother and children were back at his parents’ house, which took on damage as well.
“Everything I worked for to give to my kids, it’s gone. I got to start all over again,” said Delatte. “This is the worst disaster I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Joy Griffin was caring for her 82-year-old mother, who has been battling COVID-19 on top of everything else. Her generator was out of gas, and she didn’t have cash in her bank account to wait in line and use a debit card to purchase fuel. She was ready to pay with cash, but it wasn’t possible, she said.
“That’s why she didn’t want to evacuate,” said Griffin, 51, who works for the Lafourche Parish School Board. “They gave her the COVID infusion on Friday and she didn’t want to leave with the kids and grandkids. So that’s why I stayed. We sent everybody away, and right now she’s not really understanding too much.”
One man wearing a mask walked up to the aid distribution point while warning guardsmen to keep their distance because he thought he had COVID.
Pernell Dufrene, 38, and his mother, Loritta, 57, left their destroyed house in Larose for a cousin's home, but floodwaters rushed in from what they said was the Intracoastal Waterway. His grandmother was in a wheelchair and had to be lifted to his cousin’s Jeep as they scrambled to drive away, the water reaching the floorboards of Dufrene’s truck by that point.
They were waiting in line for supplies, but were unsure where they would go next.
“It took about 35 minutes from when the wind changed to when we had to run out the house,” he said. “The wind was hitting pretty hard. I was walking sideways trying to get to the truck.”
For now, “we’re living out of the vehicles,” said his mother.
As for why they chose not to evacuate, Dufrene said: “We just didn’t have the money to go anywhere.”
Further south, past the floodgate along the road to Port Fourchon, the damage looked even more spectacular, though there were at least no residents around, with everyone having been cleared out beforehand. The road past the floodgate at Golden Meadow was closed to traffic as authorities worked to clear debris.
There was plenty to clear. A marina was torn apart, as was Tidewater Dock’s Golden Meadow yard. Electricity lines and poles were down. Fishing camps at Pointe Fourchon were turned to wreckage, as were parts of the industrial area servicing the oil and gas industry.
At least one barge looked to have been washed ashore, along with other vessels. A houseboat was also beached. Large industrial tanks blocked the road leading to energy industry installations, and a terminal complex was crumpled into a heap.
A crew boat had run aground with at least one man aboard, according to an energy worker who had remained in the area to look after assets and rode out the storm on a tug. However, Port Fourchon Harbor Police Chief Mike Kinler said he was not aware of any distress calls.
Kinler said most vessels had departed the area before the storm, though around 40 had remained — unlike in Hurricane Zeta last year, when some 200 vessels stayed. Authorities were focused on clearing the road to allow for detailed assessments. Other serious complications remained, including indications that a barge was blocking Bayou Lafourche at Leeville, he said.
He said officials believed the area had seen around 14 feet of storm surge, but Kinler cautioned it was only an estimate.
“Once we get those guys in to assess their businesses and we determine that they can either get their generator power up or they have adequate, safe facilities, then we’ll start letting the initial rebuilding phase start,” Kinler said as he and others assessed a cell tower outside the port’s emergency operations center. “We don’t know how long that’s going to be. We want to make sure anybody who comes in is safe because right now, if you try to make the road, you end up with just flat tires and people stuck and backed up traffic.”
The worker who rode out the storm on a tugboat was taking a walk around on Wednesday. He said debris was jamming waterways, though he appeared to take it all in stride.
“It was just freaking crazy wind,” the 60-year-old who didn’t want his name used said calmly. “I had never seen that before.”
It’s a part of the state used to being self-reliant, and retired pilot Steve Collins rode out the storm in the same house in Golden Meadow where he was born 74 years ago. It held up relatively well, though he had some roof damage, among other issues. The majestic water oak tree in his yard took a beating, but was still standing.
He was concerned for neighbors and their homes, and had boarded up a couple windows in a house across the street that blew out in the storm.
Asked what he thought when he was able to emerge after the winds died down, he said: “Wow, that was a trip.”