An appeal has been filed challenging a judge's ruling that errors with new city of Lafayette and parish of Lafayette council districts can be corrected with a City-Parish Council ordinance.
Lafayette attorney Lane Roy, representing businessman and potential candidate Keith Kishbaugh, filed a motion for appeal Tuesday afternoon. He had been waiting for 15th Judicial District Judge John Trahan sign the official judgment, which he did Monday.
The appeal would be heard by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles. Trahan said he contact the appeal court asking that the appeal be expedited because candidates who want to run for one of the new city of Lafayette council seats must qualify between Aug. 6 and 8. The election is Oct. 12.
Kishbaugh sued to stop Lafayette Consolidated Government and election officials from implementing changes to new city and parish council districts outlined in a March City-Parish Council ordinance.
Voters approved a home rule charter amendment Dec. 8, 2018, replacing the nine-member City-Parish Council with a five-person city council and a five-person parish council. It would be the first major change since the home rule charter was approved in 1992 creating LCG.
About 10 days after the Dec. 8 election, the registrar of voters noticed descriptions of the new districts don't match maps of the new districts. The City-Parish Council, on advice of its attorneys, adopted an ordinance in March correcting the errors. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office opined that, because the charter lists precincts by district, the corrections had to go to another public vote.
Kishbaugh sued in April to stop implementation of the ordinance changes. Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, represented by the Attorney General's Office, intervened in the lawsuit. Six of 330 city of Lafayette residents left out of the city council district descriptions also intervened in support of the council's ordinance.
Trahan ruled May 8 in favor of the council.