The Cajun Heartland State Fair is returning in May.
The Cajundome's plan for the annual fair has been approved by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Health, according to a statement from the venue.
With new sanitizations and social distancing protocols in place, the CHSF will look a little different but will still have live music and ride offerings.
The 10-day fair will run from May 27-June 6, according to Casey White, Cajundome marketing director..
She said that the Cajundome staff started prepare early for what they hoped could be a reality.
“We can definitely spread the fair and the ride elements out fairly well. We can still have according to the current guidelines 10,000 to 12,000 people on the property,” White said.
She is confident the Cajundome grounds can comfortably accommodate a reasonable capacity but there may have to be limitations.
Adjustments may include reducing the number of wrist bands sold to help cut-back on the number of people lined-up to get on rides. “Some other guidelines include increasing the number of hand sanitizer stations that are available and cleaning the rides continuously throughout the day,” White added.
According to White, the Cajun Heartland State Fair is one of the few events the Cajundome produces in-house.
Therefore, the event basically pays for itself.
Advance discounted sales on Ride Tickets and Ride Wristbands will take place May 1 at 10 a.m. through May 26 at 4 p.m., while supplies last.
Food and merchandise vendors are welcome to register to participate in the event and can find more information at www.cajundome.com/chsf2021.