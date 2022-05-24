The Youngsville City Council was delayed for nearly an hour this month as Sugar Mill Pond residents spoke out against proposed townhouses in the popular mixed-use development.
Residents raised concerns during a public hearing about increased traffic, potential for flooding and whether the units would be well-maintained.
"When I built, I wasn't aware it was going to look like a glorified apartment complex," said Kim Turnley, who lives on Gaunt Lane across from the property in question, during the May 12 hearing. "So I am considering selling my home, which is a sad situation for all of us. We've put our heart and our soul into this. This is our home."
After hearing concerns, the city council voted unanimously to approve the preliminary plat for 80 townhomes. The property in question is located in Sugar Mill Pond's village center that has long been zoned for high-density development.
Teddy Beaullieu, development director for Sugar Mill Pond, responded to questions and complaints during the public hearing.
"The concerns really stem more from — to me, anyway — whether or not a rental property is going to become an issue for you guys and if that's going to devalue your house," Beaullieu said. "We have rentals now (in Sugar Mill Pond), and I know many people have rented homes before. I've rented homes before. I don't consider myself trashy."
Like other residential properties in the development, the townhomes would be governed by a homeowners association, Beaullieu said.
He said the units would range from about 650 to 1,523 square feet and would sell for more than $200 per square foot. Investors could purchase units and rent them, he said.
"We want them affordable," Beaullieu said. "We want that single teacher to be able to come in and live in this community. Why shouldn't they be able to enjoy the same amenities that you guys do, too?"
Donovan Gary, who lives on Gaunt Lane across from the proposed townhomes raised concerns about the potential for flooding, children overcrowding schools and the possibility of the townhomes becoming rental units.
"I'm afraid to say that brings an undesirable element to our city. There's a reason we live in Youngsville," Gary said.
"I know that apartment living is kind of the way that the younger generation is going — or the way society is going in general — but do we want to be a city full of apartments?"
Beaullieu reminded attendees of a similar meeting that happened years earlier in which Sugar Mill Pond residents spoke out against small homes that were proposed in the more densely zoned part of the development.
Residents at that time worried about property values decreasing, he said, but properties have only increased in value since then.
"You've got houses that are 1,065 square feet," Beaullieu said. "The same conversations that we're having right now were had when the houses were built, and people couldn't believe that we were going to have a house that was 1,065 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths."
Those who live close to the proposed townhomes were notified by mail about the project and the public hearing. Information was also posted to a Facebook group for members of Sugar Mill Pond's homeowners association.
Still, one person questioned why every resident of the development wasn't personally invited to the hearing.
"The entire neighborhood could have come if they’d chosen to," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. "This is a public meeting. You don’t need an invitation to come to a public meeting."
Shelly Maturin, also a resident of Gaunt Lane, said a traffic impact study, environmental impact study and flood mitigation study should be done prior to the council's vote on the matter.
"The rendering is beautiful, obviously," he said. "But the rendering and what we're actually going to see are two completely different things. I just think we need more information before this is approved."
After hearing concerns for nearly an hour, the council unanimously approved the preliminary plat during its regular meeting.
Ritter and council member Lindy Bolgiano reiterated during the hearing the high standards Youngsville has for developers.
"Sugar Mill Pond is the most sought after community in Youngsville — 110%, without a doubt," Bolgiano said. "I don't think I could afford the smallest home in Sugar Mill Pond, personally. It's a beautiful development. I would love to live there."