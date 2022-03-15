Youngsville leaders are getting creative in an attempt to improve drainage problems and increase walkability in the growing bedroom community.
Their latest project, announced Tuesday, will be the construction of two retention lakes near Bayou Parc Perdu with a linear park along the waterfront that will link Sugar Mill Pond to the Youngsville Sports Complex.
The 33-acre project is part of a cooperative agreement between the city of Youngsville and Sugar Mill Pond Investors. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said he thinks this will be the largest public-private partnership for drainage in Acadiana's history.
"This partnership enables us to accomplish our goal of lowering our base flood elevation in addition to creating a beautiful recreational area," Ritter said. "This transformational project will be a model for drainage improvement, recreation and public-private partnerships."
Excavation is underway and expected to be completed in June for the two stormwater lakes between Iberia Street and Savoy Road. Construction of the linear park will follow in the second half of the year.
Bayou Parc Perdu is Youngsville's main drainage channel, collecting rainwater from about 60% of the city.
An 18-acre retention lake on the northern end of the project will provide drainage relief exclusively for Bayou Parc Perdu. An 11-acre lake on the southern end will collect stormwater for the remaining buildout of the Sugar Mill Pond development.
The project's planned greenspace will include a walking trail, benches and landscaping along the lakes, stretching about half a mile from Iberia Street to Savoy Road. The pedestrian park will also serve as a way to link Sugar Mill Pond to the sports complex.
"From walking and biking trails to children’s playgrounds to boating on a beautiful 28 acre lake, this multipurpose project will have recreational as well as passive amenities that are without equal in the Parish of Lafayette," said Sugar Mill Pond Developer Robert Daigle. "It has truly been a privilege to work with Mayor Ritter whose vision for his city should make every resident proud to call Youngsville home.”
Ritter said the city's expected expense for the drainage improvements is $1.5 million, although he noted that cost will ultimately save taxpayers money in the long run.
Youngsville leaders are planning to use about 435,000 cubic yards of dirt excavated for the lakes in the 46.5-acre expansion of the Youngsville Sports Complex to create a "terrain that will be one of a kind in this region." The cost of that dirt, if purchased outright, would be more than $2 million, Ritter said.
The cost of the public park, which is currently in design, will be split equally between the city of Youngsville and Sugar Mill Pond Investors.
Youngsville has acquired more than 100 acres of land since 2020 for stormwater drainage ponds.
"In addition to improving drainage, the goal of our city leadership has been to incorporate a recreational element wherever possible on these strategic parcels," Ritter said. "Currently in design on properties acquired to improve drainage are a veterans memorial park and also a dog park, which will both make excellent secondary uses to enhance every Youngsvillian's quality of life."