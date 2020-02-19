A 15 year-old Lafayette High student died Monday afternoon after developing a respiratory illness, KATC reports.
Jamie Prejean said her daughter Jazmyn Faith Walker wasn't feeling well enough to go to school Monday and her illness escalated and she died at home Monday night.
Jazmyn's grandfather James Prejean is a bass player and long-time member of Horace Trahan & The Ossun Express. He said his bond with his granddaughter was a special one.
When band leader Horace Trahan heard about what happened, he set up a fundraiser on his Facebook page to help raise money for the family to help give Jazmyn a fitting memorial service.
Read more about the fundraiser on Facebook.
Read KATC's full story.