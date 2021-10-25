It's been six months since sexual harassment allegations shook the Broussard Police Department to its core, resulting in an overhaul of leadership that officers say has ultimately improved morale and policing in the Lafayette Parish city.
"It's definitely a change for the better," said Cpl. Currie Rankin, who's worked as detective for the Broussard Police Department for five years. "You can just feel that this change is a positive change. I feel like I just get to do my job, and I enjoy coming to work."
Former Broussard officers made their accusations against the former leadership public in an Acadiana Advocate article that published in mid-April, which prompted an investigation by the city of Broussard that culminated with the removal of the Police Department's top two leaders.
Former Chief Brannon Decou announced in May he would retire from the elected position he held for more than 20 years. Afterward, the Broussard City Council voted unanimously in May to fire former Assistant Chief Chris Galvez for failing to pursue employee complaints and causing a lack of confidence within the department.
In June, the City Council appointed Vance Olivier as the interim police chief, a position he'll hold until the regular election in fall 2022. Olivier spent most of his career at the Lafayette Police Department, rising to a management role in which he oversaw detectives, a special investigations unit and a crime scene unit. He is expected to run for the elected position next year.
Olivier appointed Tony Ashy, a retired captain with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, as his assistant chief in July.
The new leaders say they haven't focused on overhauling the Police Department, which employs 34 people, since taking on their roles. Instead, they've spent the first few months on the job meeting with officers and the community at large in an effort to listen to concerns and rebuild trust.
"There was some uncertainty because I knew none of these guys, so we've been coming in and meeting with each of them," Olivier said. "We wanted to get to know them and see what their wants and their needs are and what was going on. And from that point on, it's trying to earn their trust. We want to lead from the front. It's not 'Do as I say.' I want to be out there working with them."
It's something that hasn't gone unnoticed by longtime employees of the police department.
"They're listening to the officers," said Capt. Zac Gerard, a supervisor with more than 16 years at BPD. "I think it's one of the big things that has gone a long way with the field officers. It's made them feel like their voice is being heard and giving them an opportunity to give what changes they feel may need to be made."
Officers have primarily asked for more training and better equipment, Olivier said. He and Ashy are actively working on both.
A few of the department's managers recently underwent training through the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development Association. All employees also underwent sexual harassment training through the city of Broussard after the internal investigation.
"Every employee underwent the training with the city," Gerard said. "And the city has made sure that we have a central person that it's reported to."
Tasers were recently purchased for the first time and will be issued to all field officers in the coming weeks, and body cameras are being replaced with updated models. New uniforms are also being considered as a way to rebrand the agency to the community it serves.
The new administration recently partnered with a private security firm to increase the number of cameras in the city, which Olivier and Ashy say will provide more surveillance footage that can aid in investigations.
The interim chief and assistant chief are also embracing a new internal reporting system that was being implemented prior to their arrival at the Police Department. They said it will make day-to-day work easier for officers by consolidating multiple programs into one.
Rankin, the detective, said he hasn't noticed a lot of significant changes since Olivier and Ashy came onboard. Even so, Rankin said he's felt more productive at work.
"The environment we're in right now is just positive," he said. "I have no doubt it'll be in the best interest of not just the community but also the officers as well. You have to take care of your people in all aspects, and I think that's absolutely what we've needed."
In addition to meeting with officers individually, Olivier and Ashy recently introduced a monthly event alongside Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque that allows the community to share ideas and concerns with the city's leadership over coffee.
"Both of us strongly believe in people," Ashy said. "We're there to serve them, and the way you do that is you meet one person at a time."