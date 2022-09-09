The Lafayette city and parish councils rejected large pay raises, some as high as $30,000 a year, for the mayor-president's top staff.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in his proposed 2022-23 budget, requested more than $250,000 a year for raises for his chief administrative officer and directors who are not in the civil service system but serve at the pleasure of the mayor-president.
The proposed raises for directors, some as high as 25%, were in addition to a 2% pay raise all employees received.
The councils stripped the directors' raises from the budget they approved Thursday that is for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1. Guillory has the option of returning them to the budget through a line-item veto. If he does, the councils then could vote on whether to allow the raises to stand or override the veto.
Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin proposed removing the raises from the proposed budget. City Councilman Andy Naquin, who usually supports Guillory, originally objected but removed his objection Thursday, albeit reluctantly.
Under Guillory's proposed budget, Lorrie Toups, who has been chief financial officer since 2011, would have received a 27.7% pay raise, bringing her annual salary from $162,728 to $198,000, an increase of $35,272.
CAO Cydra Wingerter would have received a 23% annual pay hike or $32,669, bringing her pay to $172,500.