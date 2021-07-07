Melissa Ferguson Sonnier relied on her husband to care for her after she underwent weight-loss surgery in July 2020. Less than five months later, Adam Sonnier would unexpectedly need to rely on his wife after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.
To say that 2020 caught the Youngsville couple off guard would be an understatement. Now, as they cope with the reality that Adam Sonnier's diagnosis comes with a terminal prognosis, they're throwing a 1999-themed fundraiser to benefit a brain cancer research organization.
"A lot of people do 5Ks or bike rides, but that's not me," Melissa Sonnier said. "I wanted to do something a bit funner than that and have like wine and food and music and things like that. I love a good themed party."
Melissa Sonnier, 35, was in the early days of caregiving when she came across fundraising ideas on the National Brain Tumor Society website. She began planning a fundraiser, initially, as a way to distract herself and have something to look forward to. She came up with the theme because Adam Sonnier, 40, graduated from St. Thomas More High School in 1999.
The Sonniers also thought a party would be a fun way to give back to the community that was so generous to them after the unexpected cancer diagnosis. A family member started an online fundraiser to benefit the couple last year that raised more than $11,000 to help offset their medical expenses.
"I don't know what was more overwhelming — the medical information that was thrown on me or the outpouring of people's generosity," Melissa Sonnier said.
Initially, Adam Sonnier's symptoms weren't so different than those associated with COVID-19. He experienced sudden extreme fatigue and headaches, almost like a light switch had flipped, in mid-November. He got a few coronavirus tests, which came back negative.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving, Adam Sonnier told his wife he was going to take a shower. After hearing the water running for about half an hour, Melissa Sonnier decided to check in on him. Her husband had fallen asleep on their bed, too exhausted to make it into the shower that was still running.
Melissa Sonnier's sister and mother, who both work as nurses, urged her to take him to the emergency room to get checked out. In addition to his extreme fatigue, Adam Sonnier's personality had seemed off the last few days, so much so that his wife had photographed an out-of-character smirk on his face.
"I kind of thought at the very worst that he may have had a few mini strokes," Melissa Sonnier said. "His face had kind of spasmed to where it went up on the left side, almost like a smirk, and I just thought, 'What is going on?'"
A CT scan at the hospital would reveal the brain tumor in his right frontal lobe, which is responsible for judgment, decision-making, attention span and inhibition.
Melissa Sonnier said the blood drained from her face, her ears began ringing and her heart dropped into her stomach at the news. Her husband would need to undergo surgery two days later during pandemic-era visitation restrictions.
"He has always been a person that never really showed his emotions, whereas I'm the complete opposite," Melissa Sonnier said. "His neurosurgeon is spouting out all this information. Adam was very matter of fact. He's like 'Let's just do this surgery.' But also, I think the tumor affects that part of his brain. He just goes with the flow and doesn't really care about much anymore. He doesn't really have that passion for a whole lot these days."
After the 2½-hour surgery, Adam Sonnier would be diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme. Melissa Sonnier would describe the news as an out-of-body experience, like she was living "someone else's sh---y 2020."
Adam Sonnier underwent a second surgery in December to drain spinal fluid from his brain. He has since undergone radiation and five rounds of chemotherapy.
The Sonniers, who have been married for 10 years, have come to terms with the terminal diagnosis. Adam Sonnier's medical team has cautioned the couple not to focus on timelines too much since statistics vary as much as the individuals who suffer from this type of brain cancer.
Adam Sonnier continues to undergo treatment and just had his second month of no additional tumor growth.
"It's basically the best it can be right now, other than for the tumor to not be there anymore," Melissa Sonnier said. "The statistics are terrible for this type of cancer. His neurosurgeon said someone people live 12 months, and some people live 20 years. It just depends on how your body reacts to the treatment."
The Sonniers are hosting a fundraiser for cancer research on Saturday called Adam's Annual Brain Fest with a Party Like It's 1999 theme.
The inaugural event happens from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Room at Corner Bar, 3103 Johnston St. A $20 donation at the door includes two drinks, food and music by Kings of Karaoke. Raffle tickets will also be sold for $5 for gift basket drawings.
Money raised during the event will benefit the National Brain Tumor Society. More than $5,000 has been raised ahead of the event through nbtsevents.braintumor.org/event/2021-adams-annual-brain-fest/e340832.