Swamp pop musician Warren Storm died Tuesday at age 84, according to multiple sources, including KBON 101.1.

Storm had been hospitalized since mid-August, according to multiple social media posts from friends and family.

Storm, who was born in Abbeville, recorded swamp pop music for numerous record labels over the years.

"He always had kind, enouraging words, a timeless voice," said Herman Fuselier, Cajun and zydeco music expert and radio host.

In the 2000s, Storm helped pull the genre out of the doldrums, celebrating it with Lil’ Band O’ Gold, an Acadiana supergroup that has featured swamp pop icons like Tommy McClain, Steve Riley and C.C. Adcock.

Funeral arrangements are pending.