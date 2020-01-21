Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, calling the organization and size of Lafayette Consolidated Government's public works department "a mess," said splitting the department into three will eliminate layers of red tape and increase accountability for important functions such as drainage and road maintenance.
The city and parish councils both unanimously approved Guillory's reorganization plan Tuesday.
Guillory's reorganization calls for pulling out operations of drainage maintenance into its own department and a new department for roads and bridges, each with its own director. The public works department will shrink but keep its own director.
All taxes dedicated to specific functions will not be changed. Guillory said the reorganization will not increase costs.
"No services from this reorganization will be lost," Guillory said.
The public works department currently has 327 full-time employees and a $90 million budget.
"It's a mess," Guillory said. "It's too big."
Under his plan, the drainage department will have 71 employees. The director will oversee drainage maintenance.
The new traffic, roads and bridges department will have 86 employees. The director will oversee traffic engineering, maintenance, signals, road and sidewalk maintenance and bridge maintenance.
The remaining public works department will consist of 168 full-time employees with a director overseeing capital improvements, environmental quality, building and vehicle maintenance, transportation and parking.
The city and parish councils returned two environmental quality positions to the budget that Guillory had proposed eliminating. Guillory said the previous city-parish council added the two positions to the budget, but they were never filled.
Eliminating the two environmental inspector positions and two vehicle mechanic positions, all currently vacant, was supposed to save enough money to pay for a new director. Guillory said the budget will be break-even with returning the EQ positions to the budget.
The new drainage director salary is budgeted at $108,000. The roads and bridges director's salary is $120,000 and the public works director is paid $125,000.