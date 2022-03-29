Many American soldiers returning from Vietnam were not greeted by parades and flag-waving. When the last troops departed that country on March 29, 1973, they weren't treated as heroes. Some even felt like their fellow countrymen blamed them for the war, which became more and more unpopular over the years.
On Tuesday, on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Acadiana tried to fix some of that. In a ceremony organized by Lafayette Consolidated Government, 26 Acadiana veterans were recognized at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
“My dad lived 72 years and was a Vietnam vet,” Bernadette Lee, host of the ceremony, said tearfully. “He can’t be here today, but he chose me as his child. If I am here, it's thanks to him. So, to all of you, veterans, welcome home.”
The ceremony opened with the presentation of colors by the Acadiana Veteran Honor Guard and the opening prayer by Pastor Ivan Ledet. In the audience, veterans who served in Vietnam turned toward the American flag. On the stage were four Acadiana cities’ mayors — Josh Guillory of Lafayette, Jan-Scott Richard of Scott, Ray Borque of Broussard, and Ken Ritter of Youngsville.
The Vietnam war killed at least 58,220 American soldiers, 571 of those from Louisiana, according to U.S. military estimates. Guenter Lewy, a German-born American author and political scientist who is a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, in 1978 estimated a total of 1,353,000 total deaths during the period 1965–1974, when the United States was most engaged in the war.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, unanimously approved by Congress, and signed into law by former President Trump on March 28, 2017, permanently designated March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
A moment of silence to honor American prisoners of war and those missing in action in Vietnam, under the National League of Families POW/MIA flag, was interrupted by quiet sobbing. The slogan in the background read: ‘You are not forgotten.’
“We did what we were there for,” said Gordon Eatley, a Vietnam Veteran who served as a pilot. He recalled that when he came back home and saw a smiling girl approaching him at the airport in the United States, he thought he was going to be thanked for his service.
“Instead, she spits on my face,” he said.
Eatley added he is proud to be a Vietnam veteran. “We fought bravely,” he said. “We were not the ones who lost that war.”
Singer and guitarist Laura Huval of Sweet Cecilia played the National Anthem and a few other songs, including "Amazing Grace" and "God Bless America."
“We can’t change history, but we can learn from it,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, told the veterans. “You are owed a very special place in society. You deserve proper recognition. You are heroes, and we thank you for your service.”