There was a large police presence Saturday afternoon at the Acadiana Mall in Lafayette.
At 3:30 p.m., about 8 police units left mall heading north on Johnston Street, however there were still more than 30 units in the parking lots surrounding the shopping center.
Witnesses told KATC they were given a 20-minute warning inside that they had to leave the mall.
Despite rumors about a bomb threat and possible protests, a spokesman for the Lafayette Police Department, said he had no knowledge of either a bomb threat or any planned protests. He said mall management decided to close early.
When asked about the number of units staged around the shopping center, the spokesman said, "Really? Well, what are they doing?"
Meanwhile, a group of about 100 people, calling themselves The Village, gathered at 2 p.m. Saturday near the Gen. Alfred Mouton Confederate downtown to protest racial injustice.
About 3:30 p.m. the group marched from downtown to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, where they regrouped and made some speeches at Martin Hall.
The group gathered more marchers and they headed back downtown to the Mouton statue.
Kalif Cormier described The Village as a group of individuals "who have always felt that justice and equality, which our country was supposed to be built upon, were lacking throughout the country and our current city."
The main objective of the group is to fight for liberty and justice for all.
"We're trying to draw in people to stand up for justice," he said.
Catherine Roy said she was involved in a number of protests before joining with others to form The Village.
"We started a bunch of protests then we all decided we needed to organize and get together and make this movement a real thing," she said.
Also Saturday, Tara Fogleman with the group Unity 7 staged a small protest in front of Mayor-President Josh Guillory's house. She set up a grill to cook hotdogs and hamburgers.
Fogleman said the barbecue was an invite for the mayor-president to come out and discuss the Aug. 21 fatal shooting of Trayford Pellerin by Lafayette Police officers.
"He don't want to come to our hood, so we're going to come to his," Fogleman said in a FB live video.
In the video, Fogleman is joined by several others as she lights up and places hamburger patties on the grill.
Eventually, police showed up and told Fogleman she couldn't continue to barbeque in the street. After a short exchange with police, Fogleman was arrested for obstructing a roadway and her cell phone was seized as "evidence," according to an officer on the scene.